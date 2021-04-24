OU men’s tennis: Sooners swept by TCU in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal

No. 26 Oklahoma (10-14, 1-4 Big 12) was swept, 4-0. by No. 7 TCU (16-6, 4-1) in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon in Waco.
The duo of junior Mason Beiler and freshman Nathan Han picked up a 6-4 victory over Jacob Fearnley and Bertus Kruger in doubles. The No. 7 ranked duo of Luc Fomba and Alastair Gray beat sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart, 6-4, to push the point to the final court.
On the final court, the duo of senior Jake Van Emburgh and sophomore Alex Martinez fell just short, losing 7-5 to Tadeaus Paroulek and Sander Jong to give TCU the doubles point and the early 1-0 lead.
Singles play did not go well for the Sooners, as Han fell 6-4 in both sets to No. 105 Fearnley to give TCU the 2-0 advantage. Freshman Welsh Hotard fell 6-3, 6-4, to No. 100 Tomas Jirousek to move the Horned Frogs to one point from the win with the 3-0 lead. Paroulek finished it off, beating Mandlik, 6-4, in both sets to give TCU the 4-0 sweep.
When play was halted, No. 102 Van Emburgh had just tied his match at three-all in the second set after winning the first set, 7-5, over No. 12 Gray. No. 70 Beiler was tied one-all in the third set with No. 19 Fomba after dropping the first set, 6-2, before taking the second, 6-3. Martinez was just about to start set three with No. 75 Jong after winning the first set, 6-3, before Jong came back and took the second set in a 7-6 tiebreaker.
With the Sooners now eliminated from the Big 12 tournament, they will await their seeding for the NCAA tournament. The selection will be announced on Monday, May 3.
