OU men’s tennis: Sooners suffer 4-1 season-ending loss to Texas A&M in NCAA second round

Jake Van Emburgh

Then-junior Jake Van Emburgh during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 27 Oklahoma (11-15, 1-4 Big 12) had its season come to end with a 4-1 loss to No. 8 Texas A&M (18-8, 7-5 SEC) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners looked to win the doubles point that eluded them yesterday, but that was not the case as the duo of senior Max Stewart and sophomore Mark Mandlik lost, 6-0, to the No. 8 duo of Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson. The No. 65 duo of Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot beat the duo of senior Jake Van Emburgh and sophomore Alex Martinez, 6-1, to give Texas A&M the doubles point and a 1-0 lead.

The last duo match was stopped after A&M won the point, which saw the duo of junior Mason Beiler and freshman Nathan Han leading, 4-2, over the No. 86 duo of Hady Habib and Noah Schachter.

Singles play also did not start strong for the Sooners. No. 70 Beiler lost, 7-6, 6-1, to No. 3 Habib to give A&M the 2-0 lead. OU got on the board with sophomore Justin Schlageter picking up a 7-5 win in both sets over No. 122 Rollins to make it 2-1 A&M. The Aggies continued to dominate with No. 5 Vacherot beating No. 86 Van Emburgh, 6-3, in both sets to move A&M to one point from the win. No. 100 Schachter finished it off for the Aggies, beating Han, 7-5, 6-4, to advance the Aggies to the third round.

There were two matches that were stopped which saw Martinez win his first set, 7-6, over No. 30 Aguilar. He was also leading 6-5 in set two. Freshman Welsh Hotard won his first set, 6-3, over Raphel Perot, but Perot bounced back and took the second set, 6-2. Perot was leading, 4-3, in set three.

