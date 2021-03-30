OU men’s tennis: Sooners move to No. 20 in latest ITA rankings

Oklahoma (8-9) moved up four spots in the weekly ITA rankings from No. 24 to No. 20 on Tuesday.
#Sooners ⬆️ four spots in this week's ITA team rankings and Han and Martinez leap 24 spots to #28 in the doubles release!OU hosts #21 Texas Tech Thursday followed by #5 Baylor on Saturday.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/VScBbsE5lO— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 30, 2021
This is the highest ranking this season for the Sooners, who have now been ranked for five-straight weeks. The Sooners are coming off an upset win over No. 15 Arizona on March 22 before getting swept by No. 26 UCF on March 27.
OU also saw the doubles team of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han jump to No. 28 this week. The duo are 9-4 on the season and 2-0 against ranked teams.
Two Sooners also got individual rankings. Senior Jake Van Emburgh moved to No. 108 and junior Mason Beiler fell to No. 111. Van Emburgh is 7-9 on the season and 2-4 against ranked opponents. Beiler is 12-11 and 1-3 against ranked opponents.
Oklahoma will have two games this week starting with No. 21 Texas Tech at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 in Norman. The Sooners will then play No. 5 Baylor at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 in Norman. Both matches will air on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma’s rebranded network.
