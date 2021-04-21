You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s tennis: Sooners fall to No. 26 in latest weekly ITA rankings

Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-13, 1-4 Big 12) fell seven spots to No. 26 in the latest weekly ITA rankings.

The ranking marked the eighth-straight week that the Sooners have been ranked this season. Oklahoma lost its regular season finale to Oklahoma State, 4-2, in Stillwater last week.

The duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han fell from No. 46 to No. 53 after losing 6-2 in their match against OSU.

Junior Mason Beiler jumped from No. 73 to No. 70 after picking up a 6-4, 6-3, win over No. 122 Emile Hudd. Senior Jake Van Emburgh jumped from No. 123 to No. 102 after almost pulling an upset over No. 53 Matej Vocel, 6-0, 1-7, 4-6.

The Sooners will be in action at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 against No. 7 TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Waco. OU lost both meetings with TCU this season falling 4-0 on Jan. 24 and then 5-2 on April 11, both being in Fort Worth. 

