OU men’s tennis: Sooners fall to No. 26 in latest weekly ITA rankings

Oklahoma (10-13, 1-4 Big 12) fell seven spots to No. 26 in the latest weekly ITA rankings.
The ranking marked the eighth-straight week that the Sooners have been ranked this season. Oklahoma lost its regular season finale to Oklahoma State, 4-2, in Stillwater last week.
The duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han fell from No. 46 to No. 53 after losing 6-2 in their match against OSU.
Junior Mason Beiler jumped from No. 73 to No. 70 after picking up a 6-4, 6-3, win over No. 122 Emile Hudd. Senior Jake Van Emburgh jumped from No. 123 to No. 102 after almost pulling an upset over No. 53 Matej Vocel, 6-0, 1-7, 4-6.
The Sooners will be in action at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 against No. 7 TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Waco. OU lost both meetings with TCU this season falling 4-0 on Jan. 24 and then 5-2 on April 11, both being in Fort Worth.
