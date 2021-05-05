OU men’s tennis: Sooners drop to No. 27 in latest ITA Rankings

Oklahoma (10-14, 1-4 Big 12) dropped three spots to No. 27 in the weekly ITA Rankings on Wednesday.
New rankings are in!#Sooners open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the College Station Regional with Denver. #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/Ul5ZNI4rhL— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) May 5, 2021
The Sooners clinched their ninth-straight tournament appearance this week and will head to College Station to face No. 45 Denver (16-3, 5-0 Summit) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
In doubles rankings, the duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han moved up two spots to No. 33. They finished the year 11-7 and 2-2 against ranked opponents.
In singles rankings, junior Mason Beiler moved up three spots to No. 70. Beiler was 16-13 and 3-5 against ranked opponents. Senior Jake Van Emburgh fell one spot to No. 86. Van Emburgh was 8-13 on the season and 2-8 against ranked opponents.
Oklahoma will be back in action at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 7 against No. 45 Denver in College Station for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
