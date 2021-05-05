You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s tennis: Sooners drop to No. 27 in latest ITA Rankings

Jake Van Emburgh

Then-junior Jake Van Emburgh hits the ball during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-14, 1-4 Big 12) dropped three spots to No. 27 in the weekly ITA Rankings on Wednesday.

The Sooners clinched their ninth-straight tournament appearance this week and will head to College Station to face No. 45 Denver (16-3, 5-0 Summit) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In doubles rankings, the duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han moved up two spots to No. 33. They finished the year 11-7 and 2-2 against ranked opponents.

In singles rankings, junior Mason Beiler moved up three spots to No. 70. Beiler was 16-13 and 3-5 against ranked opponents. Senior Jake Van Emburgh fell one spot to No. 86. Van Emburgh was 8-13 on the season and 2-8 against ranked opponents.

Oklahoma will be back in action at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 7 against No. 45 Denver in College Station for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

