OU men’s tennis: Sooners bested by No. 7 TCU, 5-2, for second straight loss

Alex Martinez

Then-freshman Alex Martinez during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 21 Oklahoma (10-12, 1-3 Big 12) was defeated by No. 7 TCU (14-5, 3-0), 5-2, on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Sooners looked to get back in the win column with a strong start in doubles, but that was not the case as the No. 28 ranked duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han fell, 6-2, to the No. 11 ranked duo of Luc Fomba and Alastair Gray. Max Kurzban and Jake Fearnley knocked off the duo of junior Mason Beiler and freshman Welsh Hotard, 6-2, to give the doubles point to TCU and the 1-0 lead. 

The last doubles stopped after the TCU win which saw the duo of sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart trail Sander Jong and Tadeas Paroulek, 5-3.

TCU started great in singles play with No. 99 Fearnley knocking off Mandlik, 6-0 and 6-2, to give TCU the 2-0 lead. Hotard finally got the Sooners a point with a 6-3, 6-4, win over Paroulek to make it 2-1 TCU. No. 108 senior Jake Van Emburgh fell 6-4, 6-2, to No. 18 Fomba to give TCU a 3-1 lead.

Martinez knocked off his second straight ranked opponent with a 7-5, 6-4, win over No. 47 Jong to move the score to 3-2 in favor of TCU. Han struggled and lost 6-2, 7-5 to Tomas Jirousek to clinch the win for TCU with a 4-2 advantage. The final match saw No. 111 Beiler lose his first set, 6-0, to No. 10 Gray. Beiler fought back and took the second set, 6-3, before falling in the third set, 7-5, to give TCU the 5-2 win.

The Sooners will round out the season on Sunday, April 18 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Start time has not been announced yet. OU fell, 4-2, to OSU on March 12 in Norman.

