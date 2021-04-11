OU men’s tennis: Sooners bested by No. 7 TCU, 5-2, for second straight loss

No. 21 Oklahoma (10-12, 1-3 Big 12) was defeated by No. 7 TCU (14-5, 3-0), 5-2, on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
FINAL | #7 TCU 5, #21 OU 2The #Sooners fall to TCU in Fort Worth.OU closes out the regular season on April 18 at Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/hUdKkNlYV9— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 11, 2021
The Sooners looked to get back in the win column with a strong start in doubles, but that was not the case as the No. 28 ranked duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han fell, 6-2, to the No. 11 ranked duo of Luc Fomba and Alastair Gray. Max Kurzban and Jake Fearnley knocked off the duo of junior Mason Beiler and freshman Welsh Hotard, 6-2, to give the doubles point to TCU and the 1-0 lead.
The last doubles stopped after the TCU win which saw the duo of sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart trail Sander Jong and Tadeas Paroulek, 5-3.
TCU started great in singles play with No. 99 Fearnley knocking off Mandlik, 6-0 and 6-2, to give TCU the 2-0 lead. Hotard finally got the Sooners a point with a 6-3, 6-4, win over Paroulek to make it 2-1 TCU. No. 108 senior Jake Van Emburgh fell 6-4, 6-2, to No. 18 Fomba to give TCU a 3-1 lead.
Martinez knocked off his second straight ranked opponent with a 7-5, 6-4, win over No. 47 Jong to move the score to 3-2 in favor of TCU. Han struggled and lost 6-2, 7-5 to Tomas Jirousek to clinch the win for TCU with a 4-2 advantage. The final match saw No. 111 Beiler lose his first set, 6-0, to No. 10 Gray. Beiler fought back and took the second set, 6-3, before falling in the third set, 7-5, to give TCU the 5-2 win.
The Sooners will round out the season on Sunday, April 18 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Start time has not been announced yet. OU fell, 4-2, to OSU on March 12 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.