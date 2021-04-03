OU men’s tennis: Mason Beiler's top-10 upset not enough as Sooners fall to Baylor, 5-2, in Norman

No. 20 Oklahoma (9-10, 1-1 Big 12) fell, 5-2, to No. 5 Baylor (23-3, 2-0) Saturday afternoon in Norman.
.@mabs831 came away with a straight-sets win over a ranked opponent and Alex Martinez battled through a pair of tiebreakers to notch a victory as the #Sooners fell to #5 Baylor 5-2.➡️ https://t.co/Sfn6oWD1Av | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/XgiHWnkJyV— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 3, 2021
The Sooners looked to keep up their strong play in doubles, but sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart fell, 6-1, to Finn Bass and Charlie Broom. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and freshman Welsh Hotard fell, 6-3, to Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak to give Baylor the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.
The third doubles match was stopped which saw No. 28 sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han trail, 5-3, to No. 18 Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah.
Martinez serving up 🔥! Three straight aces for the sophomore and Martinez and Han will take a 3-2 lead.💻 https://t.co/PC0fJAyTer | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/2UTpdJua8L— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 3, 2021
Single play did not start well for the Sooners either. No. 108 Van Emburgh fell to No. 62 Adrian Boitan, 6-4 and 7-5, to give the Bears the 2-0 lead. Han fell, 6-3 and 6-4, to Stachowiak to move the Bears within one point of the win with a 3-0 lead.
OU finally got on the board with a huge upset in No. 111 junior Mason Beiler defeating No. 9 Soto in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-2 to give the Sooners their first point and move the score to 3-1. This was Beiler’s biggest win of his career and the first time he had played a top 10 opponent.
"That's 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 playing right there."@mabs831 takes the first set off No. 9 Soto!💻 https://t.co/PC0fJAyTer | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/uLD6Ca5w9h— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 3, 2021
😤 MASON BEILER 😤@mabs831 defeats the No. 9 player in the country in straight sets! 7-5, 6-2 at the No. 2 line and the #Sooners are on the board!Baylor 3, OU 1 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/LyvyyNYH5v— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 3, 2021
Sophomore Justin Schlageter fell, 6-1 and 7-5, to Spencer Furman to give Baylor the win and the 4-1 lead. The last two matches played out which saw Martinez win, 7-6 and 7-6, over Lah to move the score to 4-2. Baylor finished the last match with a win when Mandlik lost his first set, 7-6, to Broom before fighting back and taking the second set, 6-2. Broom finished the last set with a 6-3 win to give Baylor the 5-2 win.
𝗩𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦 🔥Martinez holds strong to take his first set after a tiebreaker!💻 https://t.co/PC0fJAyTer | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/V5KL74VRnd— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 3, 2021
OU will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 6 against UT Arlington in Norman. The match can be viewed on Playsight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.