OU men’s tennis: Mason Beiler's top-10 upset not enough as Sooners fall to Baylor, 5-2, in Norman

  • Updated
Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 20 Oklahoma (9-10, 1-1 Big 12) fell, 5-2, to No. 5 Baylor (23-3, 2-0) Saturday afternoon in Norman.

The Sooners looked to keep up their strong play in doubles, but sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart fell, 6-1, to Finn Bass and Charlie Broom. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and freshman Welsh Hotard fell, 6-3, to Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak to give Baylor the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.

The third doubles match was stopped which saw No. 28 sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han trail, 5-3, to No. 18 Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah.

Single play did not start well for the Sooners either. No. 108 Van Emburgh fell to No. 62 Adrian Boitan, 6-4 and 7-5, to give the Bears the 2-0 lead. Han fell, 6-3 and 6-4, to Stachowiak to move the Bears within one point of the win with a 3-0 lead.

OU finally got on the board with a huge upset in No. 111 junior Mason Beiler defeating No. 9 Soto in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-2 to give the Sooners their first point and move the score to 3-1. This was Beiler’s biggest win of his career and the first time he had played a top 10 opponent.

Sophomore Justin Schlageter fell, 6-1 and 7-5, to Spencer Furman to give Baylor the win and the 4-1 lead. The last two matches played out which saw Martinez win, 7-6 and 7-6, over Lah to move the score to 4-2. Baylor finished the last match with a win when Mandlik lost his first set, 7-6, to Broom before fighting back and taking the second set, 6-2. Broom finished the last set with a 6-3 win to give Baylor the 5-2 win.

OU will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 6 against UT Arlington in Norman. The match can be viewed on Playsight.

