OU men’s gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners score 400.900 in commanding victory over Springfield and William & Mary

No. 2 Oklahoma (9-1) throttled No. 11 Springfield (4-10) and No. 13 William & Mary (4-13) on Sunday in its final away meet until the April 2 MPSF Championship.
The Sooners totaled a 400.900, overpowering William & Mary’s 377.800 and Springfield’s 373.950. The Sooners also claimed the high score in all six events.
Junior Jack Freeman continued his high bar dominance by nabbing yet another victory in the event. Senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes won on both parallel bars and pommel horse. Junior Alan Camillus won still rings, while freshman Emre Dodanli and sophomore Daniel Simmons claimed the high score on floor and vault, respectively.
Redshirt junior Cesar Gracia led off by nabbing a 13.100 on his first still rings performance of the season. On his first event since the Jan. 22 Air Force meet, Simmons tallied a 12.650, followed by an impressive 13.500 from Camillus.
Senior captain Spencer Goodell capped the first rotation with a 13.200 and the Sooners found themselves with a 65.250-64.250 lead over second place Springfield.
After being named the College Gymnastics Association Rookie of the Week following a stellar Feb. 19 performance against Nebraska, Dodanli continued to shine with a career-high 14.500 on floor.
Junior Jack Freeman posted a 13.700 and Goodell sustained the Sooners’ early momentum with a 13.900 to extend the lead to 133.450-126.500 heading into rotation three.
Camillus kicked the Sooners off on pommel horse with a 12.800, followed by a 13.250 from redshirt junior Braden Collier. Then Giumaraes posted an event-high 14.100. Sophomore Zach Nunez matched Collier’s 13.250 and the Sooners headed to the halfway mark with a commanding 199.100-187.850 lead over second place William & Mary.
Competing on high bar in rotation four, Gracia continued his solid showing by landing a 13.900. Guimaraes and Dodanli backed this up by earning a pair of 13.600s. Freeman then landed a sensational 14.500 to match a career-high he set last weekend in the Winter Cup.
Freshman Cailen Walker competed on vault for the fifth week in a row and tallied a 14.300. Freeman and Dodanli then tallied a 13.900 and 14.200, respectively. Simmons landed a 14.350 to match his career high and expand the Sooners' lead.
A few stumbles led to a pair of underwhelming sub-12.000 scores on parallel bars from Camillus and Gracia. Fortunately for the Sooners, their senior captains Guimaraes and Goodell stepped up and landed the only 13.000-plus scores of the event.
Next, Oklahoma will return to Norman to battle No. 5 Ohio State at 6 p.m CT on March 12 at McCasland Fieldhouse.
