OU men’s gymnastics: Jack Freeman wins high bar, former Sooner Yul Moldauer places second in all-around on day 2 of Winter Cup

Four current and two former Sooners competed in day two of the Winter Cup after witnessing senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes claim the all-around title and a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team on day one.
Former Sooner Yul Moldauer highlighted day two by receiving an all-around score of 166.102, enough for a second-place finish. Fellow former Sooner Colin Van Wicklen competed in just two events on the night and acquired a 108.344.
Freshmen Fuzzy Benas and Raydel Gamboa racked up a 159.450 and 158.200 to earn eighth and 10th, respectively. Junior Jack Freeman capped his second Winter Cup appearance by tallying a 154.150, including an event-high 27.850 on high bar. Finally, sophomore Zach Nunez finished ninth with a 159.300.
Men's Senior Event Champions #WinterCup22FX– Ian Lasic-Ellis 27.700PH– Khoi Young 29.631SR– Alex Diab 29.590VT– Asher Hong 32.860PB– Curran Phillips 32.986HB– Jack Freeman HB 27.850📸 Lloyd Smith for Inside Gym pic.twitter.com/cTyGgFO6mN— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) February 28, 2022
The Sooners began their night on vault, where Nunez matched his day one score of 14.000. Van Wicklen followed with an impressive 14.897 and Benas landed a 14.250. Moldauer picked up where he left off Friday with a 14.689 on pommel horse, launching him into first in the all-around to begin the night.
Benas continued his stellar start with a 14.200 on parallel bars in the eighth rotation. Moldauer maintained a slight 110.559-110.525 lead in the all-around following his 14.222 on still rings. Gamboa notched a 14.050 and Nunez earned a 13.200, giving both a 106.900 heading into rotation nine.
A nearly flawless high-bar performance from Freeman led to a career-high score of 14.500. Benas continued to inch his way up the leaderboard with a 13.450, giving him a 121.200 in total. Then, Moldauer nabbed his third consecutive 14.000-plus score with a 14.150.
Gamboa got back on track with a solid 14.000 performance on floor in the tenth rotation. Nunez and Benas secured a pair of 12.750s. A 15.793 from Moldauer on parallel bars vaulted him to first in all-around heading into the 11th rotation.
𝐘𝐔𝐋 ‼️He earns a 𝟏𝟓.𝟕𝟗𝟑 on parallel bars for a two-day score of 3️⃣1️⃣.3️⃣3️⃣6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/DKCs5Jcy4b— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 28, 2022
Nunez got the Sooners off on the right foot with a 13.750 on pommel horse. Gamboa added a 13.300 which was followed up by a pair of 12.450s at the hands of Benas and Freeman. Moldauer remained atop the competition while Nunez, Benas and Gamboa held down the eighth, ninth and tenth spots heading into the final rotation.
Competing on still rings in the final rotation, Nunez nabbed a 12.900. Benas capped his first ever Winter Cup with a 13.050. In just his second event of the night, Van Wicklen sprouted an impressive 13.300 performance. Moldauer notched a 12.300 on floor to close out an eventful night for Oklahoma.
The Sooners will regroup to face Springfield and William & Mary at 11 a.m. CT on March 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.