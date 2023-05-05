OU lands Appalachian State offensive lineman Troy Everett via transfer portal

OU landed a commitment from Appalachian State offensive lineman Troy Everett on Friday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Committed!! #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @CoachHarless55 pic.twitter.com/Lyt9b8nUY1— Troy Everett (@troyeverett11) May 5, 2023
Everett started six games at center last season. The Daleville, Virginia, native was also offered out of the transfer portal by Colorado, Missouri and Virginia Tech.
Everett was a three-star recruit out of Lord Botetourt High School, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman will help OU's offensive line room, which includes returners Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer, Savion Byrd and Tyler Guyton.
The Sooners also gained Stanford transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse and Miami (Ohio) lineman Caleb Shaffer this offseason. Oklahoma lost starters Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Chris Murray to the NFL Draft and non-contributors Marcus Alexander and Brey Walker to Texas State. Cullen Montgomery also entered the portal on May 1.
OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.
