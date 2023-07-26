OU lands 1st defensive line commit of 2025 cycle

OU landed a commitment from 2025 three-star defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore on Wednesday.
⚡️⚡️Only thing that’s on my mind…is being the first member of the 25 Power Line!!⚡️⚡️1000% Committed!@CoachVenables@CoachToddBates@MiguelChavis65#PowerLine25⚡️⚡️ #OUdna 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Og8If8ExeR— Ka’Mori"Big baby"Moore (@KaMoriMoore2) July 27, 2023
Moore attends Lee's Summit North High School in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 4 player in Missouri and No. 36 defensive lineman nationally in the 2025 class by On3.
Moore chose the Sooners over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and more. He is the first defenseman OU has landed in the class of 2025 and third player in the cycle.