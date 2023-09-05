OU climbed from No. 20 to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Tuesday.
POLL ALERT: Colorado, Duke jump into AP Top 25 after huge upsets, Florida State up to No. 4, Tennessee and Notre Dame into the top 10; Georgia, Michigan still 1-2.Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/FMNuSBE79u— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 5, 2023
The Sooners are coming off a 73-0 win over Arkansas State in Norman last Saturday. Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
Fellow Big 12 teams Texas and Kansas State are ranked No. 11 and No. 15, respectively.
OU rose past Clemson and TCU, which lost to Duke and Colorado, respectively.
Oklahoma plays SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.