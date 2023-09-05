Jovantae Barnes

Sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes during the game against Arkansas State on Sept. 2.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

OU climbed from No. 20 to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Tuesday.

The Sooners are coming off a 73-0 win over Arkansas State in Norman last Saturday. Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Fellow Big 12 teams Texas and Kansas State are ranked No. 11 and No. 15, respectively.

OU rose past Clemson and TCU, which lost to Duke and Colorado, respectively.

Oklahoma plays SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.

