OU gymnastics sets White House visit date for national championship celebration

Oklahoma will celebrate its sixth national championship with a visit to the White House at 10:30 a.m. Monday, the team announced Friday.
𝐀 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲. ☝️The Sooners will leave Sunday for Washington, D.C. to celebrate its sixth national championship at the @WhiteHouse on Monday at 10:30 am CT. 🇺🇸📰 https://t.co/9NnFv7GZTO | #ChampU x #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/80nvJrnoel— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) June 9, 2023
OU will leave Sunday for its celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. The Sooners were also invited to the White House following their 2017 and 2019 national titles.
OU topped Florida, Utah and LSU with a score of 198.3875 to claim its second consecutive national championship on April 15. The Sooners' season also featured a 28-2 record and Big 12 title.
