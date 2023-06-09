 Skip to main content
OU gymnastics sets White House visit date for national championship celebration

K.J. Kindler

OU women's gymnastics head coach K.J. Kindler during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship on April 15.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma will celebrate its sixth national championship with a visit to the White House at 10:30 a.m. Monday, the team announced Friday.

OU will leave Sunday for its celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. The Sooners were also invited to the White House following their 2017 and 2019 national titles.

OU topped Florida, Utah and LSU with a score of 198.3875 to claim its second consecutive national championship on April 15. The Sooners' season also featured a 28-2 record and Big 12 title.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

