'We do our best work under the most pressure': OU gymnastics feels prepared for national championship run

For the 16th consecutive season, Oklahoma finds itself in the NCAA national semifinals.
Kindler prepares for the championships in a different way every year, and this time around is no different. This season, the 16-year coach has changed her team’s workout days to give her team more off days and rest before OU’s biggest meet of the season.
As the No. 1 Sooners (23-1) look for their sixth national championship since 2014, they feel they’re all systems go for their battle against No. 2 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Fort Worth.
“I think we’ve prepared well,” Kindler said Monday. “Our preparation for nationals has been much better than it was for anything else. We’ve been really dialed in, and we’re ready. I think we’ve done a great job of that.”
The Sooners faced all three of their opponents earlier this season, facing the Bruins and Utes in the regular season and the Wildcats in their Norman Regional triumph on April 1.
Having already faced each team in its bracket, Kindler knows how her team can match up. She also knows how to prepare, wanting to put an emphasis on the floor and beam events.
“We have a fresh perspective of (Kentucky) because we saw them at regionals,” Kindler said. “They were very competitive and extremely on point … so I’m really excited that they made it and are there with us. UCLA and Utah, we haven’t seen since January, but they’re two incredible teams. This is a very tough field and we’re different than all those teams in our own way.”
While Kindler is trying to shift OU’s preparation, some things haven't changed. The Sooners’ focus on little details and small tweaks to their routines remains, and they believe those tweaks help refine their events for meets.
Gymnasts like sophomore Danielle Sievers, who competed in the floor, bars and vault events in the Norman Regional, believe focus helps OU stay consistent.
“We’re preparing pretty much the same,” Sievers said Monday. “We know what we’re doing and we’ve done it for so long. Consistency is key, and that means we know exactly what we’re supposed to do every day. We put everything out there that we can … and we’ve been doing it well.”
Fellow sophomore Jordan Bowers, one of two all-arounders in the Norman Regional alongside Audrey Davis, echoed her teammate.
“We’ve been honing in on the details a lot,” Bowers said Monday. “But winning a national championship is always the end goal. Staying focused on every single thing that we can control in and out of the gym is what we focus on going into the postseason every year.”
Last year, OU used a quote that stated 2022 was the year it wouldn’t win the national championship as motivation. This year, their motivation is a simple desire to experience the same feeling again. The pressure to win never goes away, but if you ask the Sooners, they don’t want it to.
To them, they do best when under it.
“I really think we do our best work under the most pressure,” Davis said. “Every competition is pressure. We want to do good … but we don't hold last year over our heads. We don’t think about defending anything, we’re just working hard towards winning another championship.
“That’s pressure, but all of us do amazing under it. That’s just the way we all work.”
Kindler sang a similar tune.
“I can't imagine there's a team going to the national championship whose goal isn't to win the national championship,” Kindler said. “That's why you go. That’s why you compete. But of course, everybody wants the big prize and we're gonna do our very best and go out there and fight for it.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.