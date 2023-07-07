OU gymnastics hires Ashley Kerr as assistant coach

Oklahoma promoted volunteer assistant Ashley Kerr to assistant coach, head coach K.J. Kindler announced Friday.
Excited to announce the hiring of Ashley Kerr as an Assistant Coach! 📰 https://t.co/SsgIJY7z2i#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/b7XFqJOCtC— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) July 7, 2023
Kerr competed with Florida from 2007-10 and joined the Sooners prior to the 2018 season. Kerr specializes in coaching balance beam and has led OU to a top-three rank on beam each of the past six seasons.
"We are excited to announce the addition of Ashley Kerr to the women's gymnastics full-time coaching staff," Kindler said. "Ashley has had a positive impact on our program over the past six seasons, going above and beyond her role as volunteer by taking on additional responsibilities and projects outside the scope of her coaching duties. She has a way of connecting with our student-athletes on a personal level and is an exceptional leader."
Kerr has helped guide the Sooners to three national championships, two of them consecutive.