OU gymnastics defeats West Virginia behind perfect 10s from Jordan Bowers, Katherine LeVasseur

Jordan Bowers knew she had it in her.
The last tumbling pass in her floor routine was the only thing holding her back from scoring a 10 on the event. It had been about the only thing on Bowers’ mind in practice the past couple weeks because she knew if she could time it right, she could reach the elusive score she’s been chasing all season.
It finally clicked Friday night as Bowers scored a 10 and contributed to No. 1 Oklahoma’s (12-0, 3-0 Big 12) new program record 198.575 score in its win over West Virginia (8-7, 1-2). The mark is also tied for the fifth-highest score in collegiate gymnastics history.
PERFECT ONCE AGAIN!! 🤩Sophomore @jordansbowers scores her second career perfect 🔟 and first on floor. 📺 ESPN+📈 https://t.co/yWZ8BHK7Sz pic.twitter.com/x8ptPzTzwU— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 25, 2023
“She has been working very hard on the second pass, and it has been like a very dark cloud over her head,” Sooners coach K.J. Kindler said of Bowers’ performance. “It’s really been bothering her quite honestly. It’s not something she dealt with last year really, and so she’s just trying to get into her groove. She’s put in a lot of numbers and a lot of work on it in the last I would say three weeks, really pushing to get herself into a better place.”
Last season on vault, Bowers scored a 10 and ended the season ranked No. 1 nationally on the event. This season, Bowers ranked fifth nationally in the all-around but had yet to score a 10.
Bowers wasn't the only OU gymnast to score a 10 against the Mountaineers as junior Katherine LeVasseur obtained the feat on vault. Kindler believed LeVasseur’s score on the first rotation sparked the team.
KAT WITH HER SECOND CAREER PERFECT 🔟 ON VAULT!!! 🔥@KatLevasseur_ | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RnUnv1Vsqh— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 25, 2023
“Every time she sticks, she has the opportunity to get a ten cause her vault is that good, it’s flawless.” Kindler said.
LeVasseur’s 10 was her second on vault in her career.
Torrez trying different beam dismounts
Freshman Faith Torrez has been a star for Oklahoma so far this season, earning the most Big 12 Weekly honors of any gymnast in the conference.
Torrez’s main goal, according to Kindler, is to finally stick a beam dismount. In both practice and in competition, Torrez has trained two different dismounts: a round-off 1.5 and a double tuck, and although she has seen positive results, neither dismount has resulted in a stick.
So far this season, Torrez has competed the double tuck in every routine, but last week against Texas Woman’s, was instructed by Kindler to switch to the 1.5. She also competed the 1.5 Friday, but didn’t see a stick in either routine. Just like Bowers, Kindler says these changes are only because she knows her athletes can hit perfect scores if they get the formula right.
“Last week we did it against TWU and then I added a four-inch mat today because she has too much pop,” Kindler said, discussing the height Torrez gets on her dismounts. “We added it so the landing surface would be higher and she did a much better job sticking them in the gym today. If she does the double back, she’s gonna take a little step, if she does the one and a half, she might stick it.
“If she sticks it, she’ll get a 10. Honestly, we are making decisions, gambling, trying different things because we have the luxury to do so. She wants to stick it, there’s no doubt.”
Kindler noted she’s added all the mats she can for Torrez’s dismount as the limit of mats to add on beam can only reach nine inches. Any more and the Sooners would most likely receive a deduction for going over the limit.
Trautman reaching full stride
Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman competed three events against West Virginia, adding vault and bars to her competitive repertoire.
Trautman has only competed in the beam lineup this season after resting for Oklahoma’s first five meets. After debuting on the event with a career-high 9.950 in the Sooners’ victory over Denver, she made an exhibition appearance on bars in OU’s win over Texas Woman’s.
She finally broke into the lineup against the Mountaineers due to sophomore Danae Fletcher resting. Although Kindler expects Fletcher to be back next week, Trautman might retain her spot after scoring a new career-high 9.925.
“Competing in the exhibition last week was kind of a starting point for me and I didn’t do my best,” Trautman said. “In the gym I’ve been working super hard on the details and all the little things, so just to get put into the lineup this week was amazing. To hit a good routine was incredible.”
Trautman also made her season debut on vault, the event that has propelled her to fourth in the OU record books for most career perfect 10 scores. Trautman continued her dominance by sticking her vault and even scored a 10 from one judge against WVU, but ultimately received a 9.975.
Trautman finished her night on beam, scoring a 9.925, and placing third on the event behind teammates Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis.
Next, Trautman and Oklahoma face No. 2 Florida (9-1, 6-1 SEC) at 7:45 p.m. March 3 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.