OU gymnastics defeats No. 5 Utah in home opener

No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0) defeated No. 5 Utah (4-1) 197.925-197.275 in Norman on Sunday night.
The Sooners defeated the Red Rocks in three of the four events, falling only on beam, OU’s score was tied for its season high.
Allie Stern won a share of the vault title with her 9.975, Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez tied for the bars win with 9.900s and freshman Faith Torrez won floor with a 9.950 and the all-around with a 39.525.
The Sooners started on vault where they scored a 49.425 on the event, tying for the eighth-best vault total in program history. Sophomore Danielle Sievers started off the rotation with a stuck landing and a career-high 9.975.
ICE COLD STICK BABY!! 🥶That's a career high 9.950 for lead-off @danisievers25 for a Yurchenko 1.5!!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TDp8HgeZnP— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 23, 2023
Torrez followed with a 9.775 and Stern stuck her vault with a season-high 9.975.
The SOONER STICKS keep on coming! 😤Super senior @alliekstern with a near-perfect 9.975 on vault.📺 ESPN💻 https://t.co/9gogdBQSxy pic.twitter.com/mnhe1VuXPV— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 23, 2023
Bowers then scored a 9.950 and junior Kat LeVasseur followed with a season-high 9.925. Junior Audrey Davis anchored the rotation with a 9.875 to lead OU over Utah by five tenths.
Oklahoma moved to bars for the second rotation with Sievers leading off with a season-high 9.875. Torrez then posted a career-high 9.900 and sophomore Danae Fletcher scored a 9.875 in the third spot. Senior Ragan Smith missed a kip on the low bar on her routine and notched a 9.700. Bowers continued her all-around pursuit with a season-high 9.900 while Davis closed the event with a 9.875. OU led at the half with a 99.075 over Utah’s 98.675.
Senior Jenna Dunn led off on beam with a 9.875. Freshman Ava Siegfeldt had fell on her acrobatic series and scored a 9.225. Bowers also scored an uncharacteristic 9.725 but Davis brought OU back on track with her season-high 9.900. Torrez kept the momentum moving with a 9.900 career-high and Smith tallied a rotation-high 9.950. The Sooners broke their season-high on the event with a 49.350.
OU ended the night on floor with junior Bell Johnson stepping out of bounds for a 9.675. Smith followed with a 9.875 and Sievers broke a season-high with a 9.900. Fletcher added a 9.850 while Torrez set a career-high and won the event with a 9.950.
FAITH DELIVERS A HUGE DOUBLE LAYOUT AND TIES A CAREER HIGH 9.950 ON FLOOR!! 🤩She ends her night with a career high 39.525 in the all-around.📺 ESPN | @TorrezFaith pic.twitter.com/YPNFcoZAgt— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 23, 2023
Lastly, Jordan Bowers finished the night with a 9.925 which resulted in a 49.500 score for the rotation.
Oklahoma next faces Denver at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the road in its first conference meet of the year.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.