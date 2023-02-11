OU gymnastics defeats Alabama, Arkansas, Stanford in Metroplex Challenge

No. 1 Oklahoma (10-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated No. 11 Alabama (5-3, 2-3 SEC) No. 16 Arkansas (5-3, 1-4 SEC) and No. 24 Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth on Saturday.
Oklahoma’s 198.125 was enough to defeat Alabama’s 198.000, Arkansas’ 197.125 and Stanford’s 196.725.
Junior Audrey Davis tied for the vault event title with a 9.925, freshman Faith Torrez claimed the bars title with a 9.975, sophomore Jordan Bowers took a share of the beam title after her 9.925 as well as the floor title with a 9.975. Bowers also won the all-around with a 39.750.
OU rotated in Olympic order starting with vault and scored a season-low event total of 49.375. Sophomore Danielle Sievers, sophomore Danae Fletcher and fifth-year senior Allie Stern all scored 9.850 before Bowers broke the pattern and scored a 9.900. Junior Katherine LeVasseur added a 9.800 and Davis capped off the rotation with a 9.925.
It's getting icy 🥶Junior @AudreyDavis132 STUCK her vault cold for a 9.925! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xebN4eHeiQ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 12, 2023
After one rotation, the Sooners trailed Alabama for the lead by 0.050.
Oklahoma bounced back with a 49.600 on bars. Sievers led off with a 9.900 with Torrez following with a career-high 9.975. Fletcher originally scored a 9.825 but after a score inquiry, the mark was raised to a season-high 9.900. Senior Ragan Smith entered a 9.825, while Bowers and Davis ended the rotation with a pair of 9.950s.
We're gracing your timeline with a beautiful bars routine and season-high 9.950 from @jordansbowers! 😍#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/M8lojfYmYZ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 12, 2023
Back in the leadoff spot on beam, senior Jenna Dunn started the Sooners’ third rotation with a 9.875. Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman tallied a 9.900 and Bowers registered a 9.925. Davis and Torrez recorded 9.825s with Smith anchoring with a 9.825. After three rotations, the Sooners once again trailed Alabama, this time by the smallest possible margin in regular season competition, 0.025.
OU ended the night with Davis leading off floor for a career-high 9.925. Smith notched a 9.900 and Sievers matched a season-high 9.925.
After some technical difficulties and the wifi out, we're back to regular programming.Sophomore @danisievers25 earns a season-high 9.925 on floor.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hO4XjKa2oJ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 12, 2023
Fletcher ended her night with a 9.900 and Bowers scored a new career-high 9.975. Torrez closed Oklahoma’s night with her 9.950.
OU will compete next at Texas Woman’s University at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 in Denton, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.