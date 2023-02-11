 Skip to main content
OU gymnastics defeats Alabama, Arkansas, Stanford in Metroplex Challenge

Jordan Bowers

Sophomore Jordan Bowers during the meet against Iowa State on Feb. 3.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (10-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated No. 11 Alabama (5-3, 2-3 SEC) No. 16 Arkansas (5-3, 1-4 SEC) and No. 24 Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Oklahoma’s 198.125 was enough to defeat Alabama’s 198.000, Arkansas’ 197.125 and Stanford’s 196.725.

Junior Audrey Davis tied for the vault event title with a 9.925, freshman Faith Torrez claimed the bars title with a 9.975, sophomore Jordan Bowers took a share of the beam title after her 9.925 as well as the floor title with a 9.975. Bowers also won the all-around with a 39.750.

OU rotated in Olympic order starting with vault and scored a season-low event total of 49.375. Sophomore Danielle Sievers, sophomore Danae Fletcher and fifth-year senior Allie Stern all scored 9.850 before Bowers broke the pattern and scored a 9.900. Junior Katherine LeVasseur added a 9.800 and Davis capped off the rotation with a 9.925.

After one rotation, the Sooners trailed Alabama for the lead by 0.050.

Oklahoma bounced back with a 49.600 on bars. Sievers led off with a 9.900 with Torrez following with a career-high 9.975. Fletcher originally scored a 9.825 but after a score inquiry, the mark was raised to a season-high 9.900. Senior Ragan Smith entered a 9.825, while Bowers and Davis ended the rotation with a pair of 9.950s.

Back in the leadoff spot on beam, senior Jenna Dunn started the Sooners’ third rotation with a 9.875. Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman tallied a 9.900 and Bowers registered a 9.925. Davis and Torrez recorded 9.825s with Smith anchoring with a 9.825. After three rotations, the Sooners once again trailed Alabama, this time by the smallest possible margin in regular season competition, 0.025.

OU ended the night with Davis leading off floor for a career-high 9.925. Smith notched a 9.900 and Sievers matched a season-high 9.925.

Fletcher ended her night with a 9.900 and Bowers scored a new career-high 9.975. Torrez closed Oklahoma’s night with her 9.950.

OU will compete next at Texas Woman’s University at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 in Denton, Texas.

