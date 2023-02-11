OU gymnastics: Danielle Sievers looking to carry strong start to season into Metroplex Challenge

At No. 1 Oklahoma’s meet against Iowa State last Sunday, sophomore Danielle Sievers played a big role in the 198.225-195.875 win.
The sophomore may only compete in three events, but those three performances earned her second Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honor this season.
“It feels really good to show that my hard work in the gym has been paying off,” Sievers said. “It’s always a big goal of mine just to stay consistent and improve every single meet and I thought that my consistency showed this past weekend.”
This consistency has led to Sievers being ranked No. 13 on vault, No. 23 on floor, and No. 30 on bars nationally. She also leads off on vault and bars for the Sooners which she believes contributes to her success as she likes to set the tone for her teammates.
Although she claims there is pressure no matter where a gymnast goes in the lineup, Sievers is appreciative that she gets to compete at all for the Sooners, let alone on three events.
“To compete three events freshman year was a really awesome feeling and super exciting,” Sievers said. My goal is to compete all-around so coming as a freshman competing three was a big accomplishment.”
The Gary, North Dakota, product is aiming to add beam to her competitive repertoire. According to her and head coach KJ Kindler, plans to add this event are already in the mix.
“It’s always been my goal to compete all-around.” Sievers said. “I know that my coaches know that as well. Making a debut on beam would be awesome.”
Kindler echoed Sievers’ sentiment.
“She’s sitting in the seventh or eighth spot which is a really good place for her to sit, and she knows it and she wants it,” Kindler said. “When she competes, I know she’s gonna honestly give it her all, totally dialed in. She’s not gonna be out of focus, she’s not gonna be scared. She’s just not.”
Kindler also said OU’s meet against No. 11 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 24 Stanford at 7:30 pm on Feb. 11 at the Metroplex Challenge might feature some new lineups.
Paired with the fact that Sievers hasn’t missed a routine all year, she has a chance to break into the beam lineup for the first time.
Podium offers Sooners glimpse of postseason competition
These changes come after the Sooners made some uncharacteristic performances against the Cyclones last week, which included two out-of-bounds deductions in their floor lineup and one in an exhibition routine.
These issues have an increased chance of continuing at the Metroplex Challenge considering the meet will be on podium. Competitions held on podium feature each event on a heightened platform to elevate the visibility of performances for the crowd and to provide an overall cleaner competition layout look. Kindler admires any meet that employs this feature as it serves as good prep for meets like Big 12 Championships and the NCAA National Championships that are also held on podium.
But what comes along with competing on podium is the added bounce that gymnasts experience on their skills and landings, which could perhaps lead to more out-of-bounds deductions.
“You can win on an out-of-bounds or lose because someone else had one or you can lose because you had one, especially because we’ll be finishing on floor in this meet and I expect it to be close,” Kindler said. “It’ll be a good test for us.”
LeVasseur looking to add floor to arsenal
Fellow three-event competitor and junior Katherine LeVasseur is another gymnast who hasn’t added a fourth event yet, but knows she’ll be ready when her team needs her.
“Taking it day by day right now,” LeVasseur said. “Obviously looking into the future, whatever they need me to do, I’ll be there, but I definitely hope to do floor.”
Similar to Sievers, LeVasseur has never competed in the event she wants to add most, but in the meantime, she is confident in the other events she does compete in.
“I love competing beam," LeVasseur said. "I mean obviously, vault is probably something I am the least nervous about competing, just cause I’ve done it so many times, but I love to compete all three.”
