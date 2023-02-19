OU gymnastics continues undefeated season with road win over Texas Woman's University

No. 1 Oklahoma (11-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Woman’s University (7-8, 0-0 MIC) 198.325 to 194.900 in Denton, Texas, on Sunday.
OU swept all four events and took each individual title. Junior Audrey Davis won the vault and bars titles with scores of 9.950 and 9.975, respectively, sophomore Jordan Bowers claimed the beam title with a 9.975 and the all-around with a 39.500 and freshman Faith Torrez won the floor title with a 9.950.
Sophomore Danielle Sievers started OU off on bars by tying her season-high with a 9.925. Torrez added a 9.800.
Sophomore Danae Fletcher scored a 9.850 while senior Ragan Smith matched her career-high with a 9.950. Bowers kept it going, tying her season-high 9.950. Davis finished the rotation by matching her career-high 9.975, which marked her third 9.975 of the season and fifth of her career. Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman also made her season debut on the event, scoring a 9.775 in the exhibition spot.
OU led TWU after the first rotation by 0.825 after its 49.650 bars total.
Sievers also led off for Oklahoma, this time on vault for a 9.900 and Fletcher scored a 9.875. Fifth-year senior Allie Stern tallied another 9.875 and junior Katherine LeVasseur notched a 9.900. Bowers scored a 9.725, followed by a career-high 9.950 for Davis. Junior Sheridan Ramsey also performed an exhibition vault for a 9.800.
OU continued its lead over TWU 99.150-97.100 after the second rotation.
Junior Bell Johnson was back to the leadoff spot on floor after not competing last week and upped her season-high to a 9.900. Smith scored a season-high 9.925 and Fletcher tallied a 9.850. Sievers earned a 9.875 and Torrez tied her career-high 9.950 for the fourth time this season. Bowers anchored the lineup with a 9.850.
Oklahoma scored a 49.500 on floor and maintained its lead over TWU after the penultimate rotation.
Oklahoma ended on beam with senior Jenna Dunn scoring a 9.650 in the leadoff spot. Trautman entered a 9.850 and Bowers ended her day in the all-around by scoring a new 9.975 career high. Davis registered a 9.950 and Torrez matched her career-high 9.900. Smith ended OU’s day with a 9.950, bringing the final score to 198.325, which is the Sooners’ second-highest total of the year. LeVasseur and freshman Ava Siegfeldt also performed exhibitions on beam, scoring a 9.850 and a 9.800 respectively.
OU looks to defend its undefeated status when it faces West Virginia at 6:45 p.m. Friday in Norman.
