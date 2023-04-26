OU Golf wins 2nd consecutive Big 12 Championship

No. 10 Oklahoma (1119, -1) won its second consecutive Big 12 Championship on Wednesday at the Prairie Dunes course in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Our 2023 #Big12Golf Men's Champions have been crowned!@OU_MGolf 🏌️♂️⛳🏆 pic.twitter.com/HoGj1eMEsa— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 26, 2023
The Sooners defeated No. 5 Texas Tech (1141, +21) and No. 14 Texas (1143, +23) during the tournament. OU earned its first back-to-back title since 1956-57 and its third conference championship under coach Ryan Hybl.
Redshirt senior Patrick Welch finished fourth and shot 278, which was two under par. Sophomore Drew Goodman finished fifth, right behind Welch. Goodman led the tournament in Par threes and notched a score of 280, one stroke above par. Junior Ben Lorenz tied for sixth and capped the tournament with a 282. Their top 10 finishes earned each golfer a spot on the Big 12 All-Tournament team.
Goody from way downtown 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCHOL2xZs3— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) April 26, 2023
After day one of the tournament, OU was the only team under par and held a 12-shot lead. The Sooners wrapped up the tournament with an 18-stroke lead and never faltered from the top of the leaderboard.
After earning the conference title, OU secured a bid to the NCAA postseason and will play at the Division I regional tournament. The tournament will be held at six different locations on May 15-17. The selections will be announced on May 3.
This story was edited by Louis Raser. Grace Rhodes copy edited this story.
