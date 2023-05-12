OU's Ryan Hybl received 'very special' call from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables following Big 12 title

For most, getting a call from OU football coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione might be a shock.
However, for Oklahoma golf coach Ryan Hybl, it’s nothing new.
When his phone rang at Chilis after the Big 12 Championships, Hybl picked it up knowing who it might be, but for the rest of the team, seeing Venables and Castiglione was a surprise.
“Those guys call me whenever good things happen, that’s not abnormal,” Hybl said. “The abnormal part was that I was actually with my guys. So I was able to actually let them, as a group, talk to Joe C. and BV on FaceTime.”
The call came after the Sooners’ historic win at the Big 12 Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas, on April 26. OU set a program record with a 72-hole score of 1,119 at Prairie Dunes. With an 18-stroke victory, OU claimed its first back-to-back Big 12 title in over 65 years and third overall under Hybl.
The Sooners’ head coach, who arrived in Norman in 2009, inherited a team fresh off a 10th-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament. At 27 years old, Hybl reinvented OU’s golf program and has since made 11 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances.
Although Hybl’s decade-long career at OU is ridden with accolades and victories, he attributes his success to a support system that has allowed him to build one of the best programs in the nation.
“It’s been the result of a lot of hard work and a lot of great people that make us who we are,” Hybl said. “All of these things that I am talking about, from my staff to academic support to my assistant Bill (Allcorn) … all of these things come together.”
“So it’s not just one week, but it's a continuous build for years and years to get us where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.”
Junior Ben Lorenz is familiar with Hybl’s mindset and the art of consistency.
During his first two seasons with the Sooners, Lorenz fluctuated in and out of OU’s starting lineup, and after suffering an injury in the fall, his junior season had a tinge of uncertainty.
Yet for Lorenz, who states that the injury ‘made him that much tougher,’ this year has been one of vast improvement and personal growth.
“It was horrible that the injury happened, but I am grateful that it did,” Lorenz said. “It’s made me that much better in the long run.”
The Peoria, Arizona, native has had five top 10 finishes this year, two more than he earned during his first two seasons combined. At the Big 12 Championships, Lorenz tied for sixth after shooting 282 and was named to the Big 12 tournament team with fellow teammates redshirt senior Patrick Welch and sophomore Drew Goodman.
The difference in his game this season is obvious, and his command has made him one of OU’s most dominant golfers.
“He has done a great job this spring with just being a lot more gritty with his golf and with his attitude,” Hybl said. “I’ve just seen a lot of growth with him, and it’s really speaking volumes with his performance. He’s trending towards the MVP of the season for sure.”
As the Sooners prepare for NCAA Regionals, Lorenz looks for the chance to continue to build on his stellar regular season. The tournament also houses a rare opportunity for the Sooners — playing at home.
The No. 9 team in the nation will host regionals at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman. The Sooners, who earned the number two seed behind Texas Tech, will compete on May 15-17 for a spot in the NCAA Championship.
Hybl, who has seen OU advance past all three of its home regional appearances (2012, 2018, 2022) since 2009, hopes to go a perfect 4 for 4. However, playing at home accompanies its own set of difficulties.
“Hosting regionals at our home golf course is something special,” Hybl said “But, because we’ve done this throughout the years, playing at home is another challenge. There are a lot of outside distractions and emotions.”
Despite these obstacles, Hybl is grateful for the opportunity to play in front of a local crowd, and with every call from Venables and Castiglione, he’s reminded of the unmatched support system that encompasses OU golf.
“What we have in Oklahoma is unique,” Hybl said. “When you have the love and leadership, and when you have the winning mentality that we have throughout our entire athletic department, it's awesome.”
“There are so many people wrapped up into us being successful. It’s truly amazing and something that is very special for us.”
