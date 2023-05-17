OU advances to 12th consecutive national championship after second-place finish at Norman Regional

Oklahoma advanced to its 12th consecutive NCAA Championships after finishing second in the Norman Regional on Wednesday at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.
𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓 𝐃𝐎𝐙𝐄𝐍The Sooners advance out of the Norman Regional and will compete at their 12th straight national championship! #BoomerSooner ☝️⛳ pic.twitter.com/YVfzSiIlBK— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 17, 2023
OU wrapped up the third day of the tournament shooting for 276, 12 under par. The Sooners finished with a score of 839, which was 25 under par. The only team to edge OU was Alabama, who shot 836, 28 under par.
Sophomore Drew Goodman topped the Sooners’ leaderboard with a score of 203. Goodman came in second overall for par 5s and in the players leaderboard. Behind Goodman was junior Ben Lorenz, who finished third overall and shot 206, 10 under par.
OU will compete in the NCAA Championships beginning May 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
