OU advances to 12th consecutive national championship after second-place finish at Norman Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Drew Goodman

Sophomore Drew Goodman during the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at the Colonial Country Club on Oct. 3.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma advanced to its 12th consecutive NCAA Championships after finishing second in the Norman Regional on Wednesday at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. 

OU wrapped up the third day of the tournament shooting for 276, 12 under par. The Sooners finished with a score of 839, which was 25 under par. The only team to edge OU was Alabama, who shot 836, 28 under par. 

Sophomore Drew Goodman topped the Sooners’ leaderboard with a score of 203. Goodman came in second overall for par 5s and in the players leaderboard. Behind Goodman was junior Ben Lorenz, who finished third overall and shot 206, 10 under par. 

OU will compete in the NCAA Championships beginning May 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

