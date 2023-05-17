'The easiest guy to get along with': Abraham Ancer keeps OU, Odessa bonds close following LIV Tulsa

While taking practice strokes at the Colonial Country Club putting green in Fort Worth, Texas, Abraham Ancer shifted his focus to a familiar face fiddling with his golf bag. It didn’t take long for Ancer to recognize the figure as Zack Stokes, his former roommate at Odessa College.
Stokes has seen it all from his longtime friend. He remembers a rare snowy day in Odessa, Texas, when the two pulled out their clubs and practiced chipping ping-pong balls down the hallway of their dorm. What began as compensation for missed practice time quickly turned into freshmen shenanigans, with Ancer repurposing the nearest Febreze can as a baseball bat while Stokes, acting as the pitcher, chipped ping pong balls toward him.
Stokes remains fond of those memories and others the two reminisced about during their lengthy reunion on the course.
“We walked that whole golf course that day — just about side by side — talking and catching up,” Stokes told the OU Daily. “And this was while he was playing a tournament. So it was really unique.”
After a one-year stint at Odessa, Ancer turned into a standout at Oklahoma, the 2018 Australian Open title winner, and a co-founder of Black Quail Apparel and Flecha Azul Tequila, which actor Mark Whalberg recently invested in. As the same person Stokes remembers from his early college years is fresh off a return to Oklahoma for LIV Tulsa, his OU and Odessa teammates’ recent encounters with him have reminded them, despite his newfound fame, he hasn’t changed.
Former OU golfer Michael Schoolcraft, who played with Ancer for three years, caught a glimpse of the same humility when he attended the 2023 Masters, where Ancer competed and tied for a No. 39 finish. Schoolcraft hadn’t seen his former teammate in nearly five years, meaning a reunion, much like the one Stokes experienced, was in store.
“It was like we had been talking since freshman year,” Schoolcraft told the Daily of their recent encounter. “He's just a really good dude. Down to earth. Doesn't matter about his fame, his progress. He just smiles and (is) easy to be around. (He’s) just such a good person.”
On the biggest stage in golf. A childhood dream. Where Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player dominated the 1960s and 70s. Home to some of the most prominent clashes between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
Yet, Ancer remained himself — cool and calm — even when one of his biggest supporters, Stokes, struggled to.
“I was nervous and I wasn’t even playing,” Stokes said. “But he's just still the same calm guy. … It's impressive to see.”
Ancer delved into the same mild demeanor during his 2019 Presidents Cup debut. Ancer held a 3-0-1 record heading into the final day of play and had accumulated an international team-high 3.5 points through the first three days. The international team decided to leadoff day three with Ancer going head-to-head with one of his childhood idols, Tiger Woods.
Ancer held his ground in the match. Woods took the lead on three different holes, only for Ancer to come crawling back and even the score. It wasn’t until hole No. 16 where Woods’ seven birdies allowed him to pull away, handing Ancer his lone loss of the tournament.
“That's the first time I’ve ever rooted against Tiger Woods in any kind of golf tournament,” Stokes said. “It was impressive to see him hang with somebody (of) that caliber. I'd say that was his coming out party. People really got to see how good he is.”
Ancer has since touted much of the same success, including placing as high as No. 11 on the Official World Golf Ranking in 2021. His most recent competition provided an opportunity to return to a course in Oklahoma, and perhaps a glimpse of what the state could provide as a host to larger future tournaments.
“This stage just hungers for a big event,” Ancer said during a press conference in Tulsa ahead of the tournament. “I think before the PGA Championship last year, there wasn't really a big, big tournament in the state.
“I think it's such a great crowd for golf.”
Ancer competed in Tulsa for the PGA Championship in 2022, where he recalls a surprising amount of support received over 100 miles northeast of his old stomping grounds — the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. It’s where Ancer enjoyed the last three years of a decorated collegiate career. One that wasn’t necessarily supposed to happen.
One of his first encounters with OU came when then-assistant coach Blake Smart attended one of Ancer’s outings. Smart was there for one of Ancer’s teammates, but didn’t take long to redirect his attention to the Odessa freshman.
“By the end of the round (Smart) told Hybl, ‘we've got to look at this guy, not the other guy,’” Ancer said. “After that, they just started the recruiting process, we started chatting, and thankfully I played really well throughout that year. We had other options, but OU was always there — maybe enough where I couldn't refuse. I fell in love with the facilities, the people. It was a no-brainer for me. It was awesome.”
The connection — much like the success — was instant.
“He’s the easiest guy to get along with,” former OU golfer Will Kropp, who played alongside Ancer for three years, told the Daily. “ ... He fit in perfectly with us, and we just grew respect for him and how he did things. Obviously his golf spoke for itself, but I don't think we ever judged anybody on their golf score. It was more (about) how you carry yourself, how you conduct yourself. And he checked all those boxes.
“ ... We were lucky to have him on the team. Obviously for his golf, there's no doubt about that. But just the energy that he brought. The kind of personality he (had). The caring, thoughtful guy he always was no matter what. That's really what stands out, to me, about Abe.”
Fresh off a seventh place finish in the Big 12 Championship in 2010, the Sooners, with the additions of Ancer and Schoolcraft, secured a trip to the 2011 NCAA Championships in coach Ryan Hybl’s second season thanks to Ancer’s first-place finish in the NCAA East Regional. OU secured NCAA Championship bids each year of Ancer’s career, and continues to prove itself as a powerhouse as it adds a second consecutive Big 12 title to its hardware collection. Its recent second-place finish in the Norman Regional propelled the program to its 12th consecutive national championship.
Through the recent success, the foundation was set with Hybl’s second-year squad, led by Ancer.
“Abe was definitely one of those guys (who) led by example,” Schoolcraft said. “... (He) was very inspirational without doing much. In workouts, (he) definitely wasn't the strongest guy, but he kept his head down and did everything he was supposed to do.
“He always did the right thing. That was definitely a big factor, and (Hybl) was a big factor, in just getting us all together and aligning us to have the same goal — which was to win the Big 12, get to Nationals, and win national championships.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
