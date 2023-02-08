 Skip to main content
OU football's Marvin Mims, Eric Gray among NFL Draft combine invitees

Marvin Mims

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Seven Sooners were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. 

Former Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, wide receiver Marvin Mims, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, punter Michael Turk and tight end Brayden Willis were all included.

Gray appeared in 25 games for the Sooners the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee. He rushed for 1,778 yards and 13 touchdowns in his OU career.

Mims led Oklahoma in receiving yards in each of his three seasons and finished his career eighth on the school's all-time list. He was also an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season, catching 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns and ranking third in the country averaging 20.1 yards per catch.

Willis caught 75 passes for 998 yards in his five seasons with the Sooners and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors twice. 

Harrison made 24 starts for OU the past two seasons and was an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season. Morris appeared in 15 games for Oklahoma the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee.

In five seasons with the Sooners, Redmond logged 71 total tackles and 14 sacks. Turk was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in both of his two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from Arizona State. 

Harrison is projected as a second-round draft pick in ESPN's latest mock draft. 

Notably absent from the list of invites is offensive lineman Chris Murray, who was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022, and linebacker DaShaun White. 

The combine will take place from Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. 

