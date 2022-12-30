OU football's drained offensive line plays 'with purpose', freshman duo Barnes, Sawchuk shine in Cheez-It Bowl loss

Oklahoma entered Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State without four of its starting offensive linemen.
Offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris opted out after declaring for the NFL draft, center Andrew Raym underwent season-ending surgery and starting right guard Chris Murray also didn’t play.
The Sooners rolled out a group of freshman Jacob Sexton, starting left guard McKade Mettauer, backup center Robert Congel, redshirt freshman Savion Byrd and TCU transfer Tyler Guyton to start the game.
However, when Sexton went down with an injury on the opening drive, Aaryn Parks replaced him at left tackle. Despite the lack of depth up front, quarterback Dillon Gabriel played inspired in OU’s (6-7) 35-32 loss to the Seminoles (10-3), completing 14-of-24 passes for 243 yards and two total touchdowns.
“(With) my competitive nature, I want to do whatever it takes for this team to win,” Gabriel said. “Obviously, it is a little frustrating when it doesn't happen. Personally, I think the O-line played their butt off in the sense of their effort. They are guys who care, and they are competing for their opportunity at hand. I can respect that. In times of a game, things happen.
“But they continued to fight. Regardless of the situation, (Parks) coming in and playing his butt off, I am proud of them. More importantly, because they are my friends and guys I have connected with and are really close to. Whenever it's like that, you are riding with them forever, regardless of the situation.”
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was also impressed with the play of the reserves on the offensive line. The Sooners dominated on the ground for most of the contest, rushing for 253 total yards and three touchdowns. Where the unit struggled was in pass protection, as Gabriel had little time to operate in the pocket and was sacked six times.
Overall, OU has to be encouraged with the play of its young players including Byrd, who appeared in extended action for the first time in his career but was a four-star recruit and rated the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.
Sexton was also a highly touted prospect and should start in Harrison’s place next season. Guyton, who made his fifth start with OU on Thursday, is expected to bolster the other tackle spot.
“The guys up front, they played physical, and they played with purpose,” Venables said. “I thought the players played with a tremendous physicality and toughness that we have asked from them. (Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) did a great job getting these guys ready. Jacob Sexton went out early in the game. Unfortunately for him, but he will recover OK.”
Barnes and Sawchuk shine
Freshman running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk broke out for a combined 208 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries in Saturday’s loss.
The duo led the charge after senior running back Eric Gray, who rushed for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named an All-Big 12 second team selection this season, opted out of the game for the NFL draft.
Despite playing behind an offensive line with four new starters, the young duo became the first OU running back tandem to both eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game since quarterback Erin Mitchel and fullback Leon Perry in 1985.
“I love the sense of desperation that they played with up front,” Venables said. “And tight ends, O-line, the backs, Gavin and Jovantae in particular, Dillon in some of the run game that he was involved with, as well. I thought these guys — again, in many ways, did exactly according to gameplan, so, proud of them for that.”
Sawchuk, a four-star recruit from Littleton, Colorado, carried the ball twice during the regular season.
“Well, (Gavin) has a tremendous future,” Venables said. “He is made of all the right stuff. Tremendous character. Great work ethic. Incredibly humble, intelligent, tough. It would be easy for a guy like him to check it in and not get better, but he showed up every day and got better all season long, and these guys will attest to that.
He has been a great teammate, and he was ready for his opportunity when it presented itself. Again, really excited for him in some of his production tonight, outstanding. He will be a lot better going into it next year because of it. Kind of like (Jalil Farooq) in our bowl game a year ago. Also, obviously able to preserve his redshirt year as well.”
Barnes and Sawchuk were also highly leaned on, as Gabriel attempted a season-low 24 passes in a start this season.
The up-and-coming duo showed the moment wasn’t too big despite limited experience.
Barnes, a Las Vegas native, tied the contest at 32-32 with a 12-yard rush with under four minutes to go. Then, Sawchuk scored his first career touchdown early in the fourth quarter which gave Oklahoma a 25-18 lead.
Jovantae Barnes ties it up.
“I think anytime the run game is going well it helps a lot,” Gabriel said. “Not only in game management, but also if you establish the run game, it helps you out in all areas.
“Our run game has just been really good all year. I am proud of those guys up front, and obviously the running backs, there was no drop-off in that sense with how talented those two young guys are.”
Barnes and Sawchuk ultimately provided a glimpse of what’s to come in 2023 with strong performances.
The Name's Sawchuk. Gavin Sawchuk. Remember it.
OU can’t slow down big plays
Tied 32-32 in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, OU defensive back Justin Broiles got caught in a 1-on-1 situation with 6-foot-7 Florida State receiver Johnny Wilson.
Wilson, in an ideal situation given his frame, leaped over Broiles and caught a 58-yard pass with one hand to put the Seminoles on the Sooners’ 15-yard line. The drive ended in a 32-yard game-winning field goal with 55 seconds remaining.
JOHNNY. WILSON.How did he catch that
The crucial catch by Wilson, who finished with eight receptions for 202 yards on Thursday night, was just one of many explosive downfield plays FSU torched Oklahoma with in the Cheez-It Bowl. Meanwhile, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 418 yards.
“I think it was a combination of a couple of bad matchups, not great calls,” Venables said. “We had (Johnny Wilson) on a safety, that should not have happened and they made us pay for that. It is a game of matchups, and that wasn't our intended matchup. That is on us as coaches.
“Again, I thought Jordan Travis got into a pretty decent rhythm there. They drove the ball. First drive of the second half, 15 plays for 94 yards, and they made, again, just a lot of critical plays within that drive.”
OU allowed 11 passing plays of over 15 yards, resulting in 286 of Travis’ 418 yards. It also surrendered seven rushes of over 10 yards, causing 135 yards. Its struggle to defend big plays was even more evident in the second half, as 10 of Travis’ long completions came after halftime.
“That is what good teams will do,” Venables said. “We wanted to make them be efficient and drive the ball down the field, if they were going to, as opposed to big plays. We still gave up too many explosive plays. It is a tough thing to have happen and have a chance to win a one-score game.
“I think it was a combination of those things, and the passing game in the second half.”
Editor's Note: OU Daily's coverage of the Cheez-It Bowl is being produced remotely from Norman.
