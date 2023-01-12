 Skip to main content
OU football's 5-star signee Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Jackson Arnold

OU five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold during his senior season with Denton Guyer High School.

 Matt Williams/Prelude Productions

Oklahoma five-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold took home the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday. 

Arnold is the first OU player to win the award since Kyler Murray won it in 2014 as a Texas A&M signee. The Denton, Texas, product is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. 

"Incredibly proud of Jackson," OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement. "Being named national player of the year is obviously quite an honor. But he's even more impactful and every bit as achieved off the field, as a leader and a person who stands for what's right. Couldn't be more proud of him and thankful that he's chosen Oklahoma. He's going to lead our 2023 recruiting class into the future. The best is yet to come for him, no doubt."

Arnold led Denton Guyer to the Texas 6A Division 2 state playoffs semifinals as a senior in 2022 and completed 69% of his passes for 3,476 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished his high school career with a 28-3 record, more than 7,000 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns.

Arnold will enroll at OU for the upcoming spring semester. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

