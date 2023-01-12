OU football's 5-star signee Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Oklahoma five-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold took home the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟯 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 🏆 @_JacksonArnold_ https://t.co/ubeeALPUwo | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/k3JrSTDAKX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 12, 2023
Arnold is the first OU player to win the award since Kyler Murray won it in 2014 as a Texas A&M signee. The Denton, Texas, product is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
"Incredibly proud of Jackson," OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement. "Being named national player of the year is obviously quite an honor. But he's even more impactful and every bit as achieved off the field, as a leader and a person who stands for what's right. Couldn't be more proud of him and thankful that he's chosen Oklahoma. He's going to lead our 2023 recruiting class into the future. The best is yet to come for him, no doubt."
Arnold led Denton Guyer to the Texas 6A Division 2 state playoffs semifinals as a senior in 2022 and completed 69% of his passes for 3,476 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished his high school career with a 28-3 record, more than 7,000 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns.
Arnold will enroll at OU for the upcoming spring semester.
