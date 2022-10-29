OU football: Zach Schmit, Michael Turk use fake field goal, special teams to propel Sooners over Iowa State

AMES — After running back Eric Gray was tackled two yards short of the goal line on 3rd-and-1, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables sent out the field goal unit to attempt a chip shot which would’ve given his team a three-point lead early in the second quarter.
However, he and special teams analyst Jay Nunez saw an opportunity to run a fake. Punter/holder Michael Turk caught the snap and flicked the ball up to kicker Zach Schmit who had a wide-open lane to the endzone and scored, giving OU a 10-3 lead over Iowa State.
YEEETT! @OU_Football TRADED THE FG FOR THE TD! 🔥 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YQQYlLsNgo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022
Schmit was so focused on catching the ball and executing the trick play, he forgot to celebrate when he broke the plane.
“I was like, OK we've done this in practice a million times,” Schmit said. “I know what I need to do, I know what's going to happen. I just need to make sure that we execute it and I can do my job to help execute it. We also have to make sure that when we get out there that Turk and I are counting it up, making sure that it's the right coverage that we're looking for because if it's not, we’ve got to make sure that we check out of it and just kick the field goal.
“So, a lot of behind the scenes work mentally for me, because if we do check out of it, I need to make sure that I'm mentally prepared to kick the field goal. So when we ran out there schematically, It was perfect and just went with the flow. I guess I didn't know what was really flowing through my brain to be honest with you. I just made sure I caught it and held on to the ball.”
While Oklahoma’s offense struggled to put points on the board as quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for a mere 148 yards, special teams were a difference maker Saturday in the Sooners’ (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) grueling 27-13 win over the Cyclones (3-5, 0-5).
Schmit scored OU’s first 13 points of the contest and Turk averaged 49.3 yards a punt on six attempts, including two punts parked inside the 20-yard line and a 61-yarder in the fourth quarter.
“Our kicking game, again, was a real weapon for us,” Venables said. “Zach Schmit has been just an assassin as I’ve said before. The guy doesn’t flinch, and to me, he could be an MVP candidate here after eight games. Michael Turk had his first career touchdown pass and the two 60- and 61-yard punts in the fourth quarter were just enormous.”
Turk’s touchdown pass to Schmit on the fake was Oklahoma’s first of its kind since wide receiver Grant Bothun slung one to kicker Michael Hunnicutt for an 8-yard score against Oklahoma State in 2013.
Nunez has become a master at scouring opposing teams’ film for any slight sign of schematic weaknesses or holes. The former Eastern Michigan special teams coordinator from 2017-21 noticed a breakdown in one of Iowa State’s field goal block formations and made Turk and Schmit work on the trick play all week in practice leading up to Saturday.
The Sooners had previously recognized a different scheme that presented advantages against Texas on Oct. 8 and converted a 4th-and-3, prepping them for another chance against ISU. with a Turk swing pass to Schmidt.
“It's all based off scheme of the opposing teams’ field goal block,” Schmit said. “And so Coach Nunez did a great job of drawing the scheme up, and we practiced it through the bye week and through this week. We told ourselves pretty much if we had that chance that we were gonna take it.”
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby admitted postgame it’s easier calling plays knowing the Sooners have a kicker like Schmit who can bail the offense out at any given time.
“Zach has just been lights out,” Lebby said. “He’s been great and will continue to be, so that's a huge advantage for our football team for sure. That (fake field goal) was awesome. Great design, great execution. Huge play in the game, special teams was huge for us today and a big reason why we're getting on that plane happy.”
Gray said Venables challenged OU before Saturday’s game to jump from its ranking as the country’s eighth most efficient special teams unit into the top five, and it certainly made an effort to do that.
Not only does having a potent special teams group, which boasts a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team punter in Turk, help the offense out, but it sets the defense up to potentially make plays deep in the other team’s territory.
Turk’s two longest punts in the fourth quarter both turned into interceptions from safety Justin Broiles and linebacker Danny Stutsman, which sealed the game for Oklahoma.
“I'm thankful to the Lord that I had a good game, and that last one, I knew it was important just because of the time of the game,” Turk said. “So I'm happy that I executed there, but I was thankful just to start out the day well… I was feeling great.”
Venables has said for weeks special teams has been the most consistent side of the ball for OU and that proved true again Saturday. While the kicking and punting games have been solid all season, they were able to compliment the offense and defense against the Cyclones in a way that flipped the game in favor of Oklahoma.
“We, as a team, it's all three phases,” Schmit. “Offense, defense and special teams, so we have to make sure that we're on our game so we can help complement the other two if they're not doing as great as they want to be. For field goals for me, it's just like (Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker) said a couple of weeks ago, ‘I'm a system kicker.’”
