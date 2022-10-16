OU football: Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon got ‘intimate with failure.’ Now he’s emerging in Sooners’ cornerback corps

During grueling summer workouts, C.J. Coldon jotted down a message from coach Brent Venables that still resonates with him seven games into Oklahoma’s season.
After missing spring practice and arriving at OU late, Coldon was struggling with the complexities of Venables’ defense and adjusting to life on a new team when he received some much needed admonition.
“Get intimate with failure,” Venables told the Wyoming transfer cornerback and his teammates as they conditioned for the winding road ahead.
Amid OU’s recent defensive struggles, Coldon has emerged in the secondary with interceptions in consecutive games, tying his career tally as a Cowboy. The latter pick, an acrobatic snag in Oklahoma’s 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday, will likely remain on college football highlight reels throughout 2022.
Finally finding his footing in Norman, Coldon has grown from questioning the meaning of Venables’ wisdom to deploying it during film sessions where he’d tell himself “I gotta make that play,” and vow to correct his mistakes until he finally made a big play on a Saturday.
“It's been difficult, no lie,” Coldon said. “Just trying to focus on getting better each day, one percent better each day. … Just getting to fly around on the field like that makes me the most happiest and comfortable.”
Through consecutive losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas, the Sooners allowed 1,762 yards and entered their contest against Kansas ranked last in the Big 12 in total and rushing defense. They also surrendered nine explosive passing plays and garnered a few pass interference calls.
In a defensive backfield marred by injuries to safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon, Coldon stepped up in the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas, intercepting a floating errant throw from Quinn Ewers that was one of the lone bright spots in the contest.
That left his teammates raving about his stardom in practice and his potential for more in-game success even before he delivered an encore against KU.
The Sooners needed a momentum swing in Saturday’s second quarter after the Jayhawks forced their first punt. On first-and-15, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw toward the 5-foot-11 Coldon, who jumped and tipped the pass with his right hand, then corralled it with the same arm while laying on his back.
“It kind of felt like sandlot football or something, just playing with your friends,” Coldon said. “I just jumped up, tipped it, trying to get a (pass breakup), knock it down. Then I saw I was able to reach out and grab it, and it counted. I was trying to make sure it counted, but it feels even better getting a win.”
𝗝𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗠𝗔𝗡. CJ Coldon with 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥 😮💨#OUDNA | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/LgRpy3nS36— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2022
Coldon’s catch led to congratulations from defensive end Jonah La’ulu, praise from cornerbacks coach Jay Valai and a touchdown that put OU up 28-14 soon after. Coldon, a former high school all-state receiver in Belleville, Illinois, said he has made plenty of wild catches in his career, but feeling his teammates love after that one was indescribable.
“It was a crazy play, it was Sooner Magic with that one,” said linebacker David Ugwoegbu, who first thought Coldon was about to pull off an Odell Beckham-esque grab when he stuck one hand in the air.
“The catch was really nice; I wasn’t surprised that he made the play,” said linebacker DaShaun White, who notched his first career interception in the game. “...There's a lot of things just in the last few weeks that I'm kind of seeing him just grow in a really big way, and so happy that he's performing at a high level.”
“They were in plus-territory and on our side of the field, so C.J.’s interception was a huge play,” Venables said. “Our offense gets the ball back and we go down and score; that’s complimenting each other.”
However, Venables is always the enemy of complacency, much as he encouraged learning from mistakes over the summer.
“There's coaching on that play, too,” Venables said. “Like, you gotta have more width and depth. (One receiver) is going to the flat (and) one is coming in behind you. And he makes a great play, but we need to be better. We gotta be better fundamentally.”
As Coldon continues to build on lessons from Venables, even more opportunity awaits after D.J. Graham — who made a similar highlight reel interception last season — moved from cornerback to wide receiver in practice last week.
Finding comfort in failure has allowed Coldon to play free and easy while carving out a role with the Sooners.
“I just want to win as badly as everyone else on the team; coaches, the whole staff, my teammates,” Coldon said. “We just want to win and go out there and give 100% effort and go out there to make plays.”
