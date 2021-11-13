You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Woodi Washington, Mike Woods warming up; DaShaun White missing ahead of Sooners at Baylor

Woodi Washington

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington walks into the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Editor's note: Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright contributed to this report.

WACO — Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington and senior wide receiver Mike Woods are both warming up ahead of No. 8 Oklahoma's game at No. 13 Baylor on Saturday.

Woodi Washington has missed the past seven games after suffering an undisclosed injury against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. Woods has missed OU's two previous games due to an undisclosed injury.

While those two appear primed to return, five players from the Sooners' two-deep roster are missing. The foremost among those is senior DaShaun White, who has tallied 47 tackles — four for loss — and a forced fumble this season while starting every game at middle linebacker.

OU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) kicks off against the Bears (7-2, 4-2) at 11 a.m. on Fox.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

