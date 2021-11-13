OU football: Woodi Washington, Mike Woods warming up; DaShaun White missing ahead of Sooners at Baylor

Editor's note: Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright contributed to this report.
WACO — Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington and senior wide receiver Mike Woods are both warming up ahead of No. 8 Oklahoma's game at No. 13 Baylor on Saturday.
Woodi Washington has missed the past seven games after suffering an undisclosed injury against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. Woods has missed OU's two previous games due to an undisclosed injury.
Woodi Washington moving around really well during pregame. pic.twitter.com/ZmKaTIe9sK— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 13, 2021
While those two appear primed to return, five players from the Sooners' two-deep roster are missing. The foremost among those is senior DaShaun White, who has tallied 47 tackles — four for loss — and a forced fumble this season while starting every game at middle linebacker.
The #Sooners pregame depth chart as observed by our beat writers including @ryaber @BPrzybylo and @jasonkersey No DaShaun White, Clayton Smith, Bryson Washington on defense. Savion Byrd missing on offense. pic.twitter.com/SeJlFLZVXh— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 13, 2021
OU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) kicks off against the Bears (7-2, 4-2) at 11 a.m. on Fox.
