OU football: Woodi Washington, Billy Bowman, Danny Stutsman among Sooners' inactives vs Nebraska (Live Blog)

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington, freshman nickleback Billy Bowman and freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman are among the inactives for No. 4 Oklahoma's game against Nebraska on Saturday.
Stutsman was seen with his arm in a sling during warmups after an apparent injury against Western Carolina last week. Washington and Bowman weren't dressed out during warmups, instead standing on the sideline in shorts. Bowman suffered an apparent hamstring injury against WCU, while Washington was also presumably bruised in the contest.
Riley listed Washington as doubtful during his Tuesday media conference, and added Thursday that others would be game-time decisions. Sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby also won't play, Riley announced Tuesday.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jamal Morris appears primed for his return after missing last week's game against WCU. He was seen suited up and stretching during warmups but still has a cast on his left arm.
The Sooners and Huskers are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
The following is The Daily's recurring live blog of Oklahoma players' inactivity or injury during the 2021 season. Follow along for updates on OU players' health and status on a game-by-game basis.
Sept. 11 vs Western Carolina
• Freshman defensive back Billy Bowman left the game in the first quarter due to what Big 12 Now's Gabe Ikard reported was an apparent hamstring injury. Freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman departed in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm injury.
• Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jamal Morris was seen on the sideline with a jersey but no pads during warmups. He was also sporting a cast on his left arm.
• Scholarship players not listed on the two deep roster who were not suited out during warmups include redshirt freshman defensive back Kendall Dennis, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Alexander, freshman offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery and sophomore outside linebacker Brynden Walker.
Sept. 4 vs Tulane
• Junior wide receiver Theo Wease did not play. OU coach Lincoln Riley said afterward that Wease suffered a lower body injury and will miss at least half the season. SI Sooners initially reported that Wease would be out a couple weeks due to the injury injury.
• Wide receiver Drake Stoops and defensive lineman Jordan Kelley, both redshirt juniors, did not play. Big 12 Now's Gabe Ikard initially reported their inactivity. Riley said on July 7 that the duo missed the game due to unspecified medical issues. He then told reporters on July 9 that both would return for the game against Western Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Indeed the content i was lookinf for Thanks alot Dear! Bade achhe lagte hain season 2 has
just started on sony tv bookmark the link below to watch it free.
bade achhe lagte hain 2 all episodes
download bade achhe lagte hain 2
bade achhe lagte hain 2 video episode
https://badeachhelagtehain2.live/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.