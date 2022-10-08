OU football: Without Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' offense struggles in worst loss to Texas in Red River Showdown

DALLAS — Somewhere in the middle of the week before the Red River Showdown, it became clear to Oklahoma that Dillon Gabriel wasn’t going to start at quarterback against Texas.
After team doctors evaluated him in concussion protocol throughout the week, they concluded he wasn’t ready to suit up after taking a hit to the head during the Sooners’ 55-24 blowout loss to TCU on Oct. 1.
While OU coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Gabriel began to feel better in the days after the hit and suffered no setbacks as the week carried on, the health and safety of their players is first and foremost and the team’s medical personnel didn’t feel like he was ready to go.
“Dillon felt good, he really did,” Lebby said. “But, at the end of the day, it wasn't in his best interest for him to do this today. And of course, he was crushed, but he’s ready to get back to work.”
With Gabriel out, Venables and Lebby unsurprisingly turned to Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville, who was Oklahoma’s second option against the Horned Frogs.
However, the Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) shocked all 92,100 people in attendance at the Cotton Bowl Saturday when they ran the majority of their snaps in the Wildcat formation and were blown out 49-0 by Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), the largest margin of victory in Red River Showdown history.
Heading into Saturday, OU had scored an offensive touchdown in 167 straight games dating back to 2009 — the longest active streak in FBS.
Oklahoma had brief success out of the Wildcat with tight end Brayden Willis, who played quarterback at James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, and threw a touchdown pass against Nebraska on Sept. 17. While he didn’t attempt a pass, he rushed for 18 yards on seven carries and had the Longhorn defense on its heels.
“I think a couple things came out of that,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “One, here's the Wildcat, now you have to start fitting it. They had a couple of different Wildcat versions going… but in the end it was just about playing disciplined football, knowing what to do, how to do it and then trusting it and then making the plays.”
Beville, in his first career start, finished just 6-for-12 with 38 passing yards and an interception. Four other OU players attempted passes, including running back Eric Gray, punter Michael Turk, freshman backup quarterback Nick Evers and running back Marcus Major, combining to go 3-for-7 with one yard and an interception.
The interception came with a little over three minutes left in the second quarter when Gray attempted a jump pass out of the Wildcat to Willis and was picked off by Texas linebacker Jahdae Barron. Gray felt like the offense executed well in the unique formation, just didn’t sustain drives long enough to have success.
“When you don't know who is playing quarterback, we definitely wanted to make sure we had something to back us up,” Gray said. “We wanted to make sure we had something to fall on, something that would get the defense off edge… we’ve got to finish. Who knows what would’ve happened if we finished in plus-territory?”
Notably, Evers didn’t see the field until late in the fourth quarter and only attempted one pass, while Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty didn’t appear after brief playing time against TCU.
“We got (Evers and Booty) reps all week,” Venables said. “And so you base it on what you saw during the course of the week, and certainly from what we've seen since we started fall camp. We felt like Davis gave us the best opportunity to win and be successful.”
Beville and Willis both said they felt confident with the game plan after the week of practice and were frustrated the results didn’t show up on the field during the game.
While it was a first for Beville to take all of the first-team snaps during the week and start a collegiate game, especially in an atmosphere like OU-Texas, he said he remained calm and collected throughout.
“I feel like, throughout the week, we had great energy through practice,” Beville said. “We didn't let those two losses shake us. Like (Willis) said, sometimes the (work) you put in, the outcome doesn't reflect that.”
Due to Oklahoma’s reliance on the Wildcat and Beville’s inability to throw the ball downfield, its receivers produced little to no offense. Marvin Mims, who recorded 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Longhorns last season, caught just one pass for -2 yards.
Sophomore Jalil Farooq finished with six receiving yards, while some of the Sooners’ usual targets, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops, recorded zero yards. Stoops rushed twice on jet sweep plays for just five yards, while Willis led OU with 26 receiving yards.
“We didn't execute and take advantage of good early field position like we needed to,” Venables said. “But I thought they had excellent game control and a good plan. There are some layups that we’ve got to make when we play against a good team with a pulse, we’ve got to make the plays that are there. I really feel like we had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of. We’d always like to get a play call back here and there.”
Venables said he and his staff will examine everything and search for answers to the offensive woes, but without a clear solution at quarterback, Oklahoma could be in trouble when No. 19 Kansas (5-1, 2-1) rolls into Norman at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
“For all the obvious reasons you have to be incredibly cautious and careful (with Gabriel),” Venables said. “...So we'll see, (team doctors) will continue to evaluate him on his availability and they’ll let me know.”
