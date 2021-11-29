OU football: With Lincoln Riley gone to USC, names to watch for Sooners’ next head coach

Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione has always kept a list of potential head coaching hires for his football program. He just never thought he’d have to use it so soon.
Joined by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and interim head coach Bob Stoops, Castiglione shed some light in an OU press conference Monday afternoon on how the search for the Sooners’ 23rd head football coach in school history will operate.
“I thought (this search) might be well down the road,” Castiglione said, referring to how Lincoln Riley — who left unexpectedly for USC on Sunday — had been in play for other jobs in prior years he was at OU. “But, that being said, that’s why you have a list.”
“I've already engaged in the process to review those people that I had identified. ... But the type of coach that we're looking for? (It’s) the type of coach like Coach Stoops, the type of coach like Lincoln Riley, the type of coaches that we hire in our program. (Coaches) that really possess the competency, the confidence, the character (and) the ability to develop chemistry in a program and have a clear vision for how they're going to put this program in position to constantly compete for championships.”
Castiglione didn’t offer a timeline for how long OU’s coaching search will last. Still, he expressed urgency in getting the job done the right way. Stoops, whose connections in college football run deep, said he’ll offer advice to Castiglione and Harroz along the way, but he made clear they are the “pickers.”
“I’m not getting into (hiring) friends,” Stoops said. “That doesn’t matter. I’ve got a lot of friends. A lot of friends I’d never hire. … It’s who fits here the best, who brings the most in (and) wants it most. This is a great job, and he's going to have his share of candidates.”
Riley's departure is part of a blur of coaching changes in college football. With the national early signing period approaching on Dec. 15-17, the Sooners will need to act fast. Here are seven coaches being discussed nationally who could become Oklahoma’s next head coach:
Dave Aranda, head coach, Baylor
Head coaching record: 12-9 over two seasons. The Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 4.
Aranda was previously the defensive coordinator at Hawaii, Utah State, Wisconsin and LSU. After defeating OU 63-28 in the 2019 Peach Bowl, he helped the Tigers defeat Clemson 42-25 to win that season’s national championship. Aranda’s defensive prowess held Oklahoma to its lowest-scoring games in the Riley era. Across three matchups, the Sooners scored 28, 27 and 14 points against Aranda’s defenses and won just one of those bouts.
Shane Beamer, head coach, South Carolina
Head coaching record: 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play in his debut year at South Carolina, earning the team bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.
South Carolina also upset Florida 40-17 and Auburn 21-17 this season. Beamer was the assistant head coach and H-backs coach under Riley at OU from 2018-20. Before arriving at Oklahoma, he had coaching stints at Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Georgia. His father Frank Beamer was the head coach at Virginia Tech from 1987 to 2017 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Matt Campbell, head coach, Iowa State
Head coaching record: 77-48 over 11 seasons. The Cyclones finished this season 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play. He was the head coach at Toledo for five seasons, going 35-15. Won the MAC Coach of the Year award in 2015 after leading the Rockets to a 9-2 record.
Since being hired at Iowa State in 2016, Campbell has turned the Cyclones from a Big 12 afterthought to title contender. He’s a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year winner, and led Iowa State to its best season in school history in 2020, finishing 9-3 and second in the Big 12.
Luke Fickell, head coach, Cincinnati
Head coaching record: 47-14 over six seasons. The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) face Houston in the American Conference Championship on Dec. 4. A win would likely send Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff as the first non-Power Five school to make it.
Fickell served as Ohio State’s interim head coach for one season in 2011 and went 6-7. After the Buckeyes hired Urban Meyer, he returned to his role as OSU’s co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach until he was hired by the Bearcats in 2017.
Josh Heupel, head coach, Tennessee
Head coaching record: 35-13 over four seasons. The Volunteers finished the season 7-5 overall and 4-4 in SEC play. He was also the head coach at UCF for three seasons, going 28-8.
Heupel was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma from 2006-14, but was fired in his last season after the Sooners finished 8-5. He then served as the assistant head coach at Utah State for one season before spending two seasons as the OC and quarterbacks coach at Missouri. Heupel was the quarterback at OU in 2000, where he was a Heisman Trophy runner up and led the Sooners to a national championship.
Lane Kiffin, head coach, Ole Miss
Head coaching record: 76-41 in 10 seasons in college, 5-15 in two seasons in the NFL. He was the head coach at Tennessee for one season, USC for four and Florida Atlantic for three.
Hired as Ole Miss’ head coach in 2020, Kiffin is 15-7 over the past two seasons. Kiffin is viewed as a top offensive mind in college football, and helped Alabama reach the CFP twice and win the national championship in 2017 as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Brent Venables, defensive coordinator, Clemson
Although he’s never held a head coaching job, Venables has helped Clemson win the national championship twice during his tenure as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Before arriving at Clemson in 2012, Venables coached the Oklahoma defense from 1999 to 2011 and was an integral part of the Sooners’ 2000 national championship win.
He left the Sooners in 2012 following the return of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops to Norman. Venables won the Broyles Award — given to the nation’s top assistant coach — in 2016 and was the second-highest paid assistant in college football in 2017, receiving $1.7 million yearly.
