OU football: Wide receiver Theo Wease withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal, returns to Sooners

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Friday.
Unfinished business. Here to stay. BOOMER pic.twitter.com/ofcz9f8P4H— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 17, 2021
Wease reportedly entered the portal on Nov. 29 following the departure of Lincoln Riley to become head coach at Southern California. He appeared in just one game this season following a preseason lower body injury.
Previously, the former five-star prospect from Allen, Texas made 37 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns during the 2020 season. He has 45 catches for 666 yards and six scores across his OU career.
Wease is the last remaining member of the Sooners' five-star quartet from their 2019 recruiting class. Receiver Trejan Bridges was dismissed from the team last spring while receiver Jadon Haselwood and quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to Arkansas and South Carolina, respectively.
