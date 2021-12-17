You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Wide receiver Theo Wease withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal, returns to Sooners

Theo Wease

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease during practice on Aug. 10.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

Wease reportedly entered the portal on Nov. 29 following the departure of Lincoln Riley to become head coach at Southern California. He appeared in just one game this season following a preseason lower body injury.

Previously, the former five-star prospect from Allen, Texas made 37 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns during the 2020 season. He has 45 catches for 666 yards and six scores across his OU career.

Wease is the last remaining member of the Sooners' five-star quartet from their 2019 recruiting class. Receiver Trejan Bridges was dismissed from the team last spring while receiver Jadon Haselwood and quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to Arkansas and South Carolina, respectively.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

