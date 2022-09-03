OU football: What Sooners coach Brent Venables said after No. 9 OU’s 45-13 win over UTEP

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) took down UTEP (0-2) 45-13 on Saturday in Norman.
OU tallied 492 yards of offense as junior Dillon Gabriel made his first career start as a Sooner and went 15-for-23 with 233 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Junior receiver Marvin Mims led the Sooners with 81 receiving yards on three receptions. Senior running back Eric Gray rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries while junior Marcus Major totalled 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, OU gave up 316 total yards of offense.
Here’s what head coach Brent Venables said after the game:
On seeking advice from mentors and preparation throughout the week
“I’ve got a good staff around me that’s nonstop, you know, trying to educate me. I ask a lot of questions. I’m not afraid to ask (questions). You know, I’ve just always been that way.
“I spoke with coach Sweeney this morning, so we were joking around like ‘hey you know what, anything you think I need to know as a head coach (on) gameday?’ And coach Stoops stopped in during the week, he’s just coming by to fist bump so I’m trying to always find out from people that have done it at the highest level, certainly Matt Wells (who) I have on staff (as well). I utilized all three of those guys this week and I have for several months. Just mentors and people who are doing what I wanna do and have had the success that I wanna have. I’d be negligent, in my opinion, if I didn’t ask.”
On Jeff Lebby’s system, Dillon Gabriel and the offensive line
“Jeff’s a great play caller and does a great job with play design. Dillon’s incredibly accurate and he’s experienced in the system. They can put a lot of pressure on people and we’ve got really good skill (as well). I think our offensive line, as we go throughout the year, will continue to gel and improve. But philosophically, it’s a very aggressive system (that will) you know, quote-on-quote take what the defense will give you.”
On the Sooners' defensive performance
“I thought it was good. I thought our coverage and our pass rush played hand-in-hand. We talked about that a lot, what good coverage looks like.
“They (ran) max protect some (of the time) so our guys had to have a lot of fight to them because many times it was seven-on-three in protection. And it’s hard to get there, but if they’re gonna get three guys out and you can get under and over the eligibles, you have an opportunity to make some disruptive plays. I liked how we complemented each other in the coverage and in the pressure up front. I think Todd and Miguel put together a really good pass rush plan and really equipped those guys and then our guys went out and executed.”
On utilizing all levels of the depth chart
“(I was) confident in what we’ve seen on the practice field. To be honest we wanted to play more guys (and) I wish we would have. I think we played 68 guys, give or take, and I really wish we would’ve played a few more guys. I do think that at certain positions we’ve shown that we’ve got some competitive depth there.”
On leadership and starting fresh on Monday
“I want them to enjoy this one, but on Monday we’re going to strip this thing back down to the studs and start over again. That’s what the great programs can do. Player driven, coach driven, everybody having a sense of urgency and desperation about starting over, no matter what happened. No matter how you play you gotta start completely over, all the way down to the foundation, and do it again this week.
“Winning is hard enough, winning consistently is even harder. The tale of that tape will be a total of the course of time. But I love the leadership on this team, the buy-in (and) the commitment has been there, they’ve done everything we’ve asked. I’m not doubting them now, but the test of time is gonna tell.”
