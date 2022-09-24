OU football: What Selmon Brothers, Barry Switzer, Joe Castiglione said at statue dedication ceremony

OU unveiled and dedicated the statue of brothers Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon during a special ceremony before its game against Kansas State on Saturday.
The Selmons compiled a 54-3-1 record, four Big Eight championships and two national championships while starring on Oklahoma’s defense from 1971-75. In 96 career starts, they combined for 915 total tackles, including 96 for loss and 16 fumble recoveries.
The statue of the Eufaula natives was placed at the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street, just north of the Sooners’ Heisman Park, and over 100 Selmon family members attended Saturday’s event. Lee Roy, who died in 2011 after suffering a stroke, was represented by his son, Lee Roy Selmon Jr.
Here’s the best of what Lucious, Dewey, Lee Roy Jr., former Sooners coach Barry Switzer and athletic director Joe Castiglione said at the ceremony:
Dewey Selmon
“This day is so very, very special. I cannot explain in words what today really means. It’s a day that I think Sooner Nation has came together. … I want you to know. Everyone here, know from the bottom of our hearts — the Selmon family — that we are moved by your presence and your commitment and your love.
“When I was being recruited, you know what, Joe (Washington), I was being recruited as a running back. And I would’ve been without you showing up. The funny thing about that, is running backs are selfish creatures. Where’s Greg Pruitt? My freshman year, he makes me carry his books across the campus.”
Lucious Selmon
“Love you, Dewey. And of course, Lee Roy. There cannot be enough said about Lee Roy. Lee Roy was the last child. … The formula that mom and dad raised him with, is the same formula that they raised all nine children with. We didn’t have to look very far for a hero and a man. My dad was the hero.
“It took the whole world a long time to realize a strength of a woman, but we knew it when we was young. My mom had that strength. And I always say, she was truly consistent.”
Lee Roy Selmon Jr.
“I tell you what, the electricity about five miles away, I could feel it already. And I've never been to a college campus so rich with tradition and electricity as you feel when you come to OU. And just to be a part of this today, a day that will go down in history — and I heard the word immortalized used, and that’s exactly what it is. This statue here means so much to me. It means so much to my uncles.
“I'm so proud of them and the accomplishments that they have made not only on the field — the blood, sweat and tears — but in the classrooms as well and excelled. You couldn't have done it without a great family. I see so much family here today. It is like a family reunion, and I love each and every one of you, and I'm just so happy today.
“This statue here today, more than anything else, it encompasses just exactly what they were about. They were a hard hitting, powerful defense. The opposition never knew what hit ‘em, didn't have a way to prepare for ‘em. And I hear it more and more every time I come back here, and I love the extra stories. I love hearing from (Lee Roy’s) former teammates that reach back as far as you follow Oklahoma, and get to tell me stories about him and how great a person he was, how great an athlete he was how, great these individuals — Dewey and Lucious — were and how they were a team and they were unstoppable.
“As we unveil the statue today, it almost acts as a beacon for future generations, to set the tone for the defenses. This is a beacon of a defensive trio that none of it has ever happened before, and nd deserves to be recognized today.”
Barry Switzer
“To the family, the Selmon brothers — I want to thank the fans for being here today, I want to thank your teammates for being here today, I want to thank those that played with you for being here today.
“11 years ago I was given the opportunity, the honor and the privilege of introducing Lucius Selmon into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, and that night I made a comment that Berry Tramel wrote in the paper that upset someone when I talked about there would be a historic statue someday of the Selmon brothers on our campus, and I hope I’ll be alive when it happens… things have changed, people have gone but the people that had that vision came here too and wanted to be a part of it and supported me, and that’s Joe Castiglione and of course (President Harroz).
“We got three of the greatest football players to ever play the game all by circumstances of another kid deciding he wanted to go to another school… We were right in every way. What class we had in how they represented our family and players, they were so respected, they were our great leaders and were like coaches out on the field.”
Joe Castiglione
“The three men that we're going to immortalize today transcend their performance or their impact on the field. And make no mistake about it, they changed the game. Never before, three brothers starting. Never before, three All-Americans at the same time, and probably never again. So today, that is going to be special about sports. But this is also about their impact on humankind. Their legacy is something that won't just live on in this 7,000 pounds of bronze that we're going to unveil. It lives on in all of us.
“As someone who was growing up at the time (the Selmons) were playing for Oklahoma, I was in South Florida, so I got to see them play in person once. And along with Joe Washington, great teams that Oklahoma brought to the Orange Bowl. That was the only way I could see Oklahoma play other than on television. But these all inspire people to be better human beings. I know anytime I'm in their presence, I walk away feeling like I’m a better person.
“I think maybe all of us are even just a little bit more excited than even the Selmon family themselves. We wish Lee Roy could be here with us, but he's here in spirit for sure and he's with us through his children that are here.”
