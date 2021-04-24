OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after OU's 2021 spring game; 'Our guys were ready to play'

Oklahoma’s offense (White Team) defeated the Sooners’ defense (Red Team), 30-29, in OU’s spring game on Saturday.
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler ended the day with 116 yards and 6-of-14 passing, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 10-11 for 99 yards and a touchdown and freshman Mario Williams caught 5 receptions for 84 yards. Freshman safety Jordan Mukes led OU's defense with six tackles.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley had to say after the game:
On holding the Sooners' first spring game since 2019
"I think our fans responded and showed out and made it a lot of fun for players, it was just great to see them back in the stands. We don't don't ever take it for granted, certainly after this game was taken from us last year. So it was a lot of fun to be ready to play and our guys were ready to play. I think overall, you'd say it was a successful spring game. We kind of took a shot in the dark a little bit with the format and actually worked out to make it pretty competitive and interesting there at the end. But more than that, I thought our players handled the majority of the day well, there was some really good clean football, some young guys that stepped up and got some nerves out and made some plays and got a feel for what it's like to play in one of the great football stadiums in America. It looks like we came out pretty injury free, so, overall, a successful day and a good cap to end our spring."
On the running backs' performance
"(Eric Gray) had the best day of the group. And I thought he ran the most aggressively, kept his footing, did some nice things. So I thought he was really impressive. There’s no surprise, I mean, he’s just one of those guys that shows up and works every day, and you know what you're going to get out of him each and every day, and so (I’ve) been impressed there. Kennedy had a couple limited opportunities, and he slipped on the one that looked like maybe had a chance to go a little ways and, and I thought he was okay on the others. There wasn’t a ton of production out of the other two guys, I remember off the top of my head... That group has had a good spring, all four of those guys have really had some bright moments and done some really good things this spring. But with that, we have really high expectations for that group. There's not a reason in the world, in our opinion, why that group shouldn't perform at an elite level and do it day in and day out and game in and game out. So we clearly have some work to do, but excited about what we do have in there."
On Williams
"I thought Caleb was solid, I thought he was pretty decisive on the day, which is, you hear me use that word all the time when referencing quarterbacks, but that's so important at that position. I thought he had one of the most decisive days that he probably had all spring out there today. So he felt calm and in control really the whole time, but made good decisions, made some pretty good throws, got the ball out of his hands. So for the first time out there, and in that moment, I thought he did a nice job. He's still got so many things to clean to clean up and learn as we go forward, but he certainly has the ability to do a lot of things well, and showed some of those things today."
On the offensive line's performance
"I thought they were (pretty solid), they didn't have a ton of pressures. It (looked like) the centers snapped well, and we were in the right call the majority of the time, had a couple of mistakes, but did some good things. We've had a number of guys that have really improved. One thing we've really made a point of, really this entire spring with the o-line, and really all positions is, we don't have a starting group, we don't have an “A” group. We've rotated guys all over the place, and (we’re) trying to really do what we tell these guys we're going to do, which is take a step back and look at everybody, no preconceived notions, not based on what you've done before, and let's see who is performing in the moment right now. And so we have worked with a lot of different combinations. Some of those young guys have really grown and done some good things and are certainly going to be pushing for playing time, and it's made another room that's going to be very competitive, especially when you add (Tyrese) Robinson and Anton (Harrison), a couple of those guys into the fold as well."
On freshman WR Mario Williams
"He did some good things, he fumbled the reverse, but other than that, he made a great, very competitive play down the field. And DJ Graham made a great play on it too, it was pretty impressive by both those guys. I thought he did some nice things. He's had a pretty good spring, the majority of days have been productive days. He's certainly got some burst and some ability, everybody can see that. So, I'm excited (to see) what he can do, and I think he's certainly going to have a chance to be a contributor for us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.