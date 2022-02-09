OU football: What Dillon Gabriel said in first media appearance as Sooners' starting quarterback

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke for the first time since transferring to Oklahoma on a podcast released Wednesday.
The redshirt junior left-hander appeared on “The Podcast on the Prairie,” a show hosted by former Sooners H-back Jeremiah Hall and current OU tight end Brayden Willis.
Gabriel threw for over 8,000 yards with 78 total touchdowns during his three years at Central Florida. At OU, the 6-foot, 200-pounder reunites with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who coached a then-freshman Gabriel at UCF in 2019.
Gabriel was previously committed to transfer to UCLA but skipped his first day of class and committed to the Sooners on Jan. 3 following freshman phenom Caleb Williams’ decision to transfer out of Norman earlier that day. Lebby declared on Feb. 2 that OU won’t have a quarterback competition this season and Gabriel will be the Sooners’ starter.
Gabriel discussed his path to Oklahoma, his relationship with head coach Brent Venables and Lebby and his expectations for the 2022 season.
Here’s the best of what Gabriel said on the podcast:
Path to OU
“Crazy story. Just from the beginning, obviously, entered the portal in early December. Went through the process. Took a couple visits. I visited Ole Miss, where Coach Lebby was. Visited UCLA and then obviously Coach Lebby came here. Kinda made my decision a little easier, not knowing the full situation yet. I committed to UCLA. Was letting it ride out, just kind of heard rumors and some stuff.
“Coach Lebby ended up giving me a call and was saying how (Williams) was gonna be entering the portal, and just a bunch of changing in this whole time. Obviously, me leaving, I think there are at least 15 top quarterbacks that entered the portal. A spot opened up and I ran with it.
“I truly believe in Coach (Venables), got to talk to him. Got to talk to Coach (Lebby) and just felt like it was a no-brainer. And shoot, fast forward a week from me committing, I'm up here and we're getting this thing rolling. It's been really quick, really fast, but I'm just glad to be here. I'm grateful.”
Coming to Oklahoma with Williams’ decision looming
“Honestly, I tried to keep other peoples' situations out of it. I just felt like it was an open opportunity. That's what I was told. Once I heard that, I ran with it. But definitely on the day of me committing, I mean, just on my side, I think a lot of people know on Caleb's side, but on my side, a lot was just going on. I was starting school at UCLA at the time.
“Didn't end up going to class because in the NCAA, there's a rule that there's a couple of things you have to pass to officially be enrolled at that school. So didn't end up going to class on Jan. 3, and then once obviously Caleb announced, called Coach (Lebby) and just an open opportunity. It was a chance to play with a really good team. This school's got a lot of history with quarterbacks, but also just some great players.”
Willing to fight for the starting job if Williams stayed at OU
“Oh yeah, for sure. I think just the whole opportunity in general. A lot comes with it, but I'm also the man for the job and excited for it. I know there's a lot of guys around me, too, just being able to be at a different program and then coming to this one, there's a lot of great things that come with this program too that a lot of people don't get to see.”
Being named the starter early, bonding with the team
“I think for me, that doesn't really change anything in terms of like, continuing to compete, continuing to work, being who I am. That's who I am, too, so it's a bit easy for me because I ain't gotta fake it. I continue to work and grind every day because that's what the quarterback does.
“Set the standard, but also bring the guys around him to do the same thing. With that, it's just continuing to be cohesive. It is a new staff, but also it's a new team. It's a new squad. Just getting it all together, you know how it is every single year, but that's really the big thing and the faster we click, the more growth that can be made.”
Lebby’s evolution as a play caller
“It's funny, because I’ve got the memory of the UCF (Lebby). But man, dude’s grown. I can even see in the offense, a lot of things that we were talking about, trying to find answers to. Now it’s on a whole other level, in a really good way.
“Shoot, I’m glad to be back with (Lebby). Obviously, love being coached by him. Pushed me to be a lot better than I play. Gets me to play at a higher level. That’s all I can ask for.”
Expectations for 2022 season
“The biggest thing is, obviously, not looking past, is the conference championship and taking care of business on that side of things. Obviously, being at this caliber of school, that national championship is something that we always chase. That was not unknown when I first walked in.
“Right when I walked in, it was very clear what the goals were. And being around guys like that, shoot, we all make ourselves better, even in the workouts. The type of leadership we’ve got in the building, man, it’s crazy to see. I’m just blessed to be here, grateful. And shoot, we’re going to get to work.”
