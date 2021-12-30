OU football: What Bob Stoops, Caleb Williams, Kennedy Brooks, Drake Stoops, Pat Fields said after Sooners' 47-32 win over Oregon

No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) defeated No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-2 Pac 12) 47-32 in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl, finishing off its season with a win.
Interim head coach Bob Stoops led the Sooners to victory, improving his head coaching record to 191-48. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries while freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Here’s what Stoops, Brooks, Williams and others said after the win:
Bob Stoops
Opening Statement:
“No tequila bath, just plain old Gatorade, but maybe there might be one later. Anyhow, I'm proud to be here with all these great players in front of you, representing OU again and this team. Really proud of the way these guys competed and played here today. And really the work they put in for the last month getting ready for this. They really were invested and came together as a team through some adversity and realized they're representing the Sooners, and played like Sooners. That's what we do.
“Really special night watching these guys offensively, what they did. Caleb had an incredible day. I mean, you go 21-of-27, 242 (yards), three TDs and zero sacks. That's a day. Then Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray both averaged 10 yards per carry, 142 yards for Kennedy and three TDs. Just awesome, fabulous, sensational defensively. Drake made a great touchdown catch with a great route and Caleb put a great ball on the, two of them connected.
“So anyhow, defensively, I thought we did a great job in the first step to give a commanding lead. Gave up some deep balls and we got caught with a couple of tough defenses where they ran it a little bit in one series, but overall just a great day, great night. Great way for these guys to finish 11-2, and proud of them.
“This game, I really believe, segues right into next year, that we aren’t going to miss a beat. This program is going to continue to move forward in a positive way and will not be going anywhere. We're going to be year in and year out a top five, top 10 team, and will be competing for national championships for years to come with Coach Venables. Really proud to have him up there with me at the end of the celebration tonight.
On the Sooners’ cowboy hat:
“The cowboy hat was a gift to me from the Alamo Bowl. We decided to use it as our big play rally chain, turnover chain or big boy chain, and so we had a big play cowboy hat.”
On how the night felt:
“It was great. I love the beginning. You get addicted to the anxiety and excitement of playing and not knowing what's gonna happen, coming out on the field and getting ready for it, and I missed it. I missed that. Once you're in it, you're fighting your way through it, and that was fun. It is fun when it's over. You can take your headset off and enjoy the moment. So it was fun. It was exciting. And again, I'm appreciative to the team and to everybody for the opportunity.”
On Drake Stoops’ touchdown catch:
“It was cool. You hear on the headset, we saw with the defense they were in, they were going to come after Caleb (Williams) and Coach Gundy said on the headphones, Drake has to run a great route and win. As soon as they snapped the ball, Caleb looked that way, threw a great ball. Drake ran a great route and it was a touchdown. So I was tipped off to check with Drake on the snap, ‘See if you can run us a great route.’”
Caleb Williams
On getting the passing game going early:
“We believed in (Brooks) and other guys like (Gray), especially our offensive line, wanted to make sure that we got good, positive yards. That was one of our goals. I mean, a week and a half ago, two weeks ago when we first figured out Oregon and how they lose is when you get over, like you said Coach, we had two guys average over 10 yards a carry. I mean that's phenomenal. And then let alone you have a guy go for 140 and three touchdowns, it just makes my job easier to get the passing game going and obviously credit to the offensive line for both the passing game and obviously, my guys’ 140 and three touchdowns.”
On his future at Oklahoma:
“It's been an up and down rollercoaster. All my guys have been through it. We were all shocked. We were all hit by at the same time, same moment. That's how it's been, up and down. We lost a lot of coaches and we have a legend (Bob Stoops) that comes back. We have (graduate assistants) that step up. We have Coach (Cale) Gundy. We have a bunch of guys like that to step up in a bunch of different places, and it helps lead us to this awesome bowl at the Alamodome. We've been here for five days or so, and it's been awesome. Like everybody always says, San Antonio is very hospitable. It's been just like that, everybody's welcomed us and it's been very fun.”
“The whole transfer portal thing and Coach (Brent Venables) going up there and saying all that, I was focusing on finishing the semester off strong. Being with my guys, making sure that all my guys that won't be here next year… go off on the right note. We go off 11-2, and I'm about to go on vacation with my family. I haven't been on vacation in a really long time and after all of these ups and downs, I want to go on vacation, spend some time with my family, and focus on that. That’s it.”
On keeping his focus on the bowl game:
“They gave us a few days off… it was a shocker to everybody at Oklahoma so we got a few days off and they gave me enough time to settle in, focus on and try to come in and work out and go through all the things we do, team practices and things like that. To make sure I'm here in the moment, I'm here with my guys. Focusing on making sure that I'm leading them in the right ways and we're not going down the wrong path to where we come out of here with with the loss because like I said, I want to send these guys off on the right note.”
On his early impressions of the new coaching staff:
“We talk all the time, me and Coach (Jeff) Lebby. I think we’ve talked every day since I've been here since he hasn't been able to be here. And then also, coach (Venables) as everybody knows, you can see it on the sideline, you can see it when he's coaching, you can see it in practice. You can see that even when he's not coaching right now that he has a whole lot of energy and a lot of passion for what he's doing. And like I said I think Oklahoma chose the right guy to come in here and be the head guy and we'll see how Oklahoma does and how I decide.”
On his freshman year at Oklahoma:
“There have been a lot of ups and downs. I came here a year ago now. And it's been an awesome journey, been around guys like Pat (Fields), guys like Drake (Stoops) and obviously (Kennedy Brooks) having him in the backfield with me has been a pleasure, helping me out. When I first got here he kind of bullied me about not learning the playbook fast enough. I was on my stuff trying to learn the playbook and get everything down with all the communication and being the leader for this team. I was second team the whole time and just talking to my family every day that I could, my mentors, things like that. It was really tough because I've never been a guy like everybody knows I came in here and I wanted to win. I wanted to win the job. I wanted to go and try and win games for us and help win games for us. And I mean it was tough sitting there watching sometimes and I just tried to do my best and I hope that I did well. I think I did well. And when I finally started, you can go ask Justin Broiles, in the summer I told him, if and when I get the chance I will not give it back. And I always looked at the Tom Brady thing with Drew Bledsoe and I just kept referring back to that in my mind, come back and watch and things like that, just not giving the spot back. Spencer (Rattler), all love to him, all love to (Austin Stogner), and I hope they do absolutely amazing at South Carolina.”
On his relationship with Jalil Farooq:
“We actually played… together about 10 years ago. It's crazy. We were around 11 or 12. It was me and him and all my other guys back home, but we couldn't go to the same high school, and we tried to go to the same high school. Then we told each other that we were gonna end up going to college together, and dreams came true, and we're here. We're here at Oklahoma together. He believed in me. He wasn't able to take any visits. He wasn't able to come and see coach when Coach (Lincoln) Riley was here. He wasn't able to come and see Coach (Dennis) Simmons. He did it all on Zoom. He was never able to come in. He believed in me. He believed in this place, and he came here. He committed here. I'm so happy that he was able to get a few catches and a few balls his way, and he made a couple big plays for us that we needed down the stretch when we needed to keep the drive going or get another touchdown. I'm so grateful and so happy that it was this game that he was able to come in and make a big impact.”
Kennedy Brooks
On his future at Oklahoma:
“Honestly, I haven’t really thought about it. I’m just enjoying this moment. It’s probably one of the biggest ones I’ve ever had in football, honestly. Now, I’m just going to talk about it with the team, and we’ll see what happens after that.”
On the offensive performance:
“The (offensive line) dominated this whole game. They get all the credit from me. The offensive line dominated. It’s that simple, we couldn't have done it without them. They put in the work this week, and we knew for a fact we had to come in and win this game. We had to be the most physical team, and that's what we did. All the credit to the offensive line.”
On Eric Gray and Marcus Major’s performances:
“They dominated, man. It's just the coolest thing, especially seeing Marcus (Major) out there. My little dude went out there and balled like that. It's amazing. Eric did a great job too. He had like 10 yards per carry. That’s amazing. That’s not easy to do. For him to go out and do that. it's amazing.”
On playing close to home:
“It was amazing. Being this close to home and having all my family come out here to see me, that's what matters to me the most. They got the chance to see me play, and that's what matters the most to me. To be out here with my guys today, it's been fun. I can't wait to see what happens next.
“Thanks to Coach (Bob) Stoops for coming back for one more. It was a dream. He recruited me, and it was just a dream and honestly one of the best things in my life. I'm so thankful for him.”
Drake Stoops
On catching a touchdown while being coached by his dad:
“It was great. Obviously I like catching touchdown passes, so that was nice.
“It was awesome. It's definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity. Getting to play one game with my dad and just one game out of my whole career is definitely something I’ll remember forever, and I'm sure (Bob Stoops) will cherish that as well.”
Pat Fields
On the difference between the halves:
“The first half, we dominated, but I think it was just as simple as we did our job, guys fit runs the right way. And because of that, we did our job. I think the second half we got a little content with the first half and guys just weren't doing their job. We may have been out of the gap some plays, didn't get the communications. I think (in) the first half, we didn't do anything special. We just simply did our job and I think the second half we weren't as consistent in doing that.”
On being named defensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl and his journey at Oklahoma:
“It was a crazy moment. When I came into my career here and I took that mentality of ‘I’m going to put my head down and work, do the right thing. I wasn’t necessarily the guy everybody wanted, I wasn’t necessarily the guy everybody bet on. Not the fastest, not the strongest, not the quickest, but I think anybody who's ever met me will say I'm just a man of integrity. I've always just put my head down and worked to just do the right thing.
“It just so happened this is my fourth year, a lot of things fell into my lap in terms of awards and recognition and accolades and things like that. But I've always been the same person. I always try to be a man of integrity, a man of honesty, which is why I love Coach Stoops so much and this program here. Joe Castiglione, President Harroz, all the administration, there's things that they emphasize in terms of being a man, to develop the character of us.
“That's something that made me fall in love with the university as a high school recruit. I’ve seen that much more when I was here, Joe Castiglione took time out of his day to have lunch with me. President Harroz, same thing, invited me, they introduced me to their families. They brought me in, so I was a young kid. I always had the mentality of ‘I want to do right’ and then I was just fortunate and blessed to be under such a great administration staff, that they helped mold me and guide me and mentor me and put me in the right direction. “
“Well, you know, it was a surreal moment. In my four years, it's been one heck of a journey. I didn't see myself doing any of this. Honestly, I never even saw myself playing Division I. I always just put my head down. I worked. I always deal with things with integrity and honesty. It just so happened that God chose to bless me with these accolades and this recognition. It's been an amazing journey. I can't say thank you enough to everybody here at OU, like genuinely, from the bottom of my heart. I think I try to make that shown every single day in our interactions and conversations.
“I know that was a little ramble, but I want to make sure everybody here at OU understands how much I care about them, as well as I want the media to see how incredible this university is. I think me giving my testimony from the relationships I have with them, that's why we are the university that we are. That's why we will have the success that we're going to have in the future. That's why we will continue to win national championships and Big 12 championships.”
