OU football: What Alex Grinch said about Sooners' 'more consistent' defense after 2021 spring game

Oklahoma's defense was narrowly defeated by it's offense, 30-29, in Saturday's spring game, showing it continues to improve in its third season under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Junior defensive lineman Josh Ellison recovered a fumble, while redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Marcus Hicks and sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly got their first game action after missing 2020 due to injury. Here's what Grinch had to say about those players' performances and more:
On the defense’s consistency
“It's something that has to be every play we made this spring, we have to do again in fall camp, and then continue on that over the course of the season. If you looked at the 15 days, you see a more consistent unit. I don't think we gave up days, meaning, (if) you get an 11-on-11 period, and all of a sudden, we can't function, (but) that's obviously a pretty low bar.
"From my standpoint, we track production and counting on guys making plays in the backfield, or getting hands on footballs and stuff like that, you see it day in and day out. There weren't major gaps… so, it's a more consistent unit and something that we're going to look to continue.”
On the pass rush and the defensive line’s improvement
“(This was) a continuation of the season for those guys that had an impact last fall. An expectation in both those rooms, whether it’s the outside linebackers room with coach (Jamar) Cain, or the inside guys with coach (Calvin Thibodeaux), there is a healthy competition within those roles for production on a day in and day out basis. The TFL’s and sacks, we can't take a quarterback to the ground this spring, but that's the expectation and extra credit.
“The guys have an understanding of that, it can be a fairly deep unit as it was, specifically the front, as we get into the fall, both on the edges and inside, very comfortable with a lot of names... guys that have played for us and the Ethan Downs’ of the world, who, as basically a high school senior, had a tremendous (spring) camp. (There’s) a host of other guys too, and a lot of names up there that I think could have an impact.”
On linebacker Caleb Kelly returning from injury
“I joked with him walking off the field, I said hopefully this is your last spring game. And I mean that in a positive way, but he had a really good spring, getting back playing football, coming off of two knee surgeries and everything he's been through, certainly that's not easy. A guy that all our guys look at as that's how you handle yourself in the meeting room, that's how you handle yourself in the weight room and that's how you come to work every single day.
“And I'm pleased with him again, showing some production, showing that guy that we think he can be, a guy that he has been in the past and in his case, we don't want the same Caleb Kelly from two years ago. Quite frankly we haven't been, in our time here, coach (Brian) Odom hasn't had a chance to coach Caleb Kelly enough really, but we need a better version of that and even there's still a bar for him to chase after and he is, and so it was good to see him run around today, he's done some nice things for us and I think he’ll be a critical piece to our defense this fall.
On defensive lineman Josh Ellison
“Josh has had a tremendous spring, the guy that certainly played for us last year and had quality reps but has really taken off. That interior defensive line, we'd like to think it'll continue to have that quality, but between Josh Ellison and Cory Roberson, Jordan Kelly, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Coe as a guy just coming in here, and LaRon Stokes.
“Coach (Thibodeaux) better not get used to it and hopefully we can continue to have those numbers from a quality standpoint, but for Josh to do that, you're seeing the speed, you're seeing the athleticism and seeing the physicality. A tremendous spring and you're talking about a guy that's elevated his game from fall, those are the fun ones to mention in spring, when you see that jump, some guys make it, some guys don't. I think certainly he did.”
On defensive lineman Marcus Hicks returning from injury
“Marcus is a tough one. The tough (thing) for the guys coming off injury is, (they) very rarely get a chance to enhance (their) skill set. You're trying to get back to a level, and then try to get back to a certain standard by which you play the game. He's the guy that's got to elevate, he's got to enhance from a developmental standpoint, and so the verdict’s still out.
“We haven't seen a lot of football from him yet quite frankly. He showed some things today which is good, he showed some things over the course of spring and he's in a position room with some some guys around him, so that's going to be a battle moving forward, but certainly glad to have him healthy in the in the guy that we get a chance to coach finally, coming off an injury."
