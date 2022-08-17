 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Sooners test new LED lights at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

  • Updated
Stadium fireworks

Fireworks go off from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after a touchdown Nov. 21.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU's athletic department tested new LED lighting at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium late Tuesday evening.

OU Daily video editor Collin McDaniel observed the test, which consisted of lights in the stadium's southwest corner flickering repeatedly around 11:20 p.m. CT.

As Oklahoma prepares to enter the Southeastern Conference by 2025, the athletic department began seeking bids in April for all stadium lights to be replaced with LED fixtures, OU Daily previously reported.

OU athletics' request for proposal included a desire for "active lighting" and "light shows" which would provide "great fan experiences." Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee are SEC programs that recently introduced LED light shows to their game day experiences.

The existing light poles surrounding Owen Field were overhauled to support LED lighting, rather than being replaced. OU athletics initially stated in its proposal it hoped to complete the upgrade by Aug. 3, one month prior to the Sooners' Sept. 3 season opener against Texas-El Paso.

However, the Sooners were since allotted a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the Miners, likely meaning a legitimate first taste of a new lighting experience or special light show would occur in Week 2, when OU hosts Kent State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Kickoff times for OU's Big 12 Conference contests, which could include night home games, are typically announced on Mondays beforehand.

