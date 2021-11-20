You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly's Big Noon Kickoff appearance alongside Bob Stoops

Caleb Kelly BNK

Sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly appears on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff alongside former Sooners coach Bob Stoops ahead of OU's matchup with Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Caleb Kelly might've just landed himself a television gig.

Oklahoma's sixth-year senior linebacker jumped on the set of Fox College Football's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, charismatically flexing his five Big 12 Championship rings. The pregame show aired live from the north side of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman ahead of OU's senior day game against Iowa State at 11 a.m.

Kelly's appearance on the show was a fitting final send off after he suffered his third ACL tear in the last three seasons during OU's loss to Baylor last weekend, ending his 2021 season and college career. Kelly had asked Bob Stoops to be on the show via Twitter earlier this week, and the former Sooners coach, now a Big Noon Kickoff analyst, was able to make it happen.

Here's the recording of Kelly's segment on the show alongside Stoops:

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

