OU football: WATCH quarterback Dillon Gabriel throw out 1st pitch at Sooners baseball game vs Kansas State

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Sooners’ series opener against Kansas State on Friday in Norman.
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws the ceremonial first pitch I’d personally hold back on my swing pic.twitter.com/8aDabATIpR— Maybe: Eduardo Olivas (@eduardoo__405) April 29, 2022
Before the ceremony, head coach Skip Johnson expressed his excitement about having Gabriel in attendance, and jokingly hinted at giving the Central Florida transfer left-hander a roster spot.
Prior to coming to OU in January, Gabriel racked up 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns and a 60.7 percent completion rate across three seasons in Orlando. He made his Oklahoma debut in the Sooners’ spring game last Saturday, going 19-of-28 for 250 yards with one touchdown and interception.
First pitch between the Sooners and the Wildcats is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday while Saturday and Sunday’s games will start at 2 p.m.
