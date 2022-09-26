OU football: WATCH linebacker DaShaun White after Sooners practice — 'There were things that we can fix'

Oklahoma fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White said after practice on Monday the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State was "definitely frustrating (and) embarrassing."
The defense surrendered a season-high 509 yards and allowed a 55-yard rush by Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez on 3rd-and-16 that ultimately sealed K-State's win.
