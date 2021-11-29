OU football: WATCH Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, others board plane to Los Angeles for introduction at USC

From a private hangar at Will Rogers airport in Oklahoma City, former OU coach Lincoln Riley boarded a plane to Los Angeles early Monday morning ahead of his introduction as Southern California's next head coach.
SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich was on hand to capture footage of Riley's departure. Riley also took defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and director of sports performance Bennie Wylie with him. All four, plus offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh are expected to join Riley's new Trojans staff.
BREAKING: Lincoln Riley joined by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, WRs coach Dennis Simmons, director of ops Clarke Stroud & strength coach Bennie Wylie arrived a private hanger at Will Rogers airport to depart for Los Angeles this morning. pic.twitter.com/KsGKjoo6Bz— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 29, 2021
Next stop ✈️ 𝗟𝗔@LincolnRiley #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/UPx3VBxWga— USC Football (@USC_FB) November 29, 2021
Rumors of Riley's departure for USC picked up steam on Sunday afternoon, with the university confirming reports of the move later yesterday evening. Riley leaves Oklahoma with a 55-10 record, four Big 12 Championships and three College Football Playoff appearances.
An introductory press conference for Riley is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. OU will hold its own press conference featuring interim head coach Bob Stoops, athletic director Joe Castiglione and President Joseph Harroz at 3 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.