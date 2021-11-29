You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, others board plane to Los Angeles for introduction at USC

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

Head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

From a private hangar at Will Rogers airport in Oklahoma City, former OU coach Lincoln Riley boarded a plane to Los Angeles early Monday morning ahead of his introduction as Southern California's next head coach.

SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich was on hand to capture footage of Riley's departure. Riley also took defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and director of sports performance Bennie Wylie with him. All four, plus offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh are expected to join Riley's new Trojans staff.

Rumors of Riley's departure for USC picked up steam on Sunday afternoon, with the university confirming reports of the move later yesterday evening. Riley leaves Oklahoma with a 55-10 record, four Big 12 Championships and three College Football Playoff appearances.

An introductory press conference for Riley is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. OU will hold its own press conference featuring interim head coach Bob Stoops, athletic director Joe Castiglione and President Joseph Harroz at 3 p.m. CT.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments