OU football: WATCH Key Lawrence after Sooners practice — 'Feels like the first game again for us'

Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence after practice on Sept. 26.

Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence said despite the 41-34 loss to Kansas State, the Sooners must build off the performance they had and learn from it.

Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, recorded seven tackles against the Wildcats last Saturday.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

