 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH Jalil Farooq after Sooners practice — 'I feel like I left a couple plays out there'

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq after practice on Sept. 26. 

Oklahoma sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq said Monday the offense needed to be more "consistent" in the 41-34 loss to Kansas State last Saturday.

Farooq recorded a game-high five receptions for 69 yards against the Wildcats, and also had two rushes for eight yards.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments