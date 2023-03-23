 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH interviews with Dillon Gabriel, assistant coaches after spring practice

Gavin Sawchuk

Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk during the Sooners' spring open practice on March 21.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU receivers coach Emmett Jones spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being hired in January.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Gavin Sawchuk, linebacker Jaren Kanak, defensive end R Mason Thomas and receiver JJ Hester also met with the media following spring practice.

Here's some of what they said:

