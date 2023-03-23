OU football: WATCH interviews with Dillon Gabriel, assistant coaches after spring practice

OU receivers coach Emmett Jones spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being hired in January.
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Gavin Sawchuk, linebacker Jaren Kanak, defensive end R Mason Thomas and receiver JJ Hester also met with the media following spring practice.
Here's some of what they said:
#Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel talked about going through his second spring camp in Norman. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/u5o07OqtLV— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
#Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak spoke about his first impression of Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/1QjG1Z6M22— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
Receivers coach Emmett Jones spoke about his previous knowledge of Oklahoma. Here’s some of what he said after the #Sooners’ practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/btvp2bWpUE— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai talked about having a veteran presence in the position room. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/mGC7J7MP9G— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
#Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk spoke about heading into his second season in Norman. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/euDNvS3ED9— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
#Sooners DL R Mason Thomas talked about working with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt his offseason. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/Zv7gU1538w— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
Receiver J.J. Hester talked about returning to #Sooners practice after a leg injury suffered last season. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/a2sWsnC8fm— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
