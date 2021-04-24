You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 2021 spring game

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

Oklahoma's white team (offense) defeated its red team (defense), 30-29, on Saturday afternoon in the 2021 spring game. 

Here's a look at highlights from the game:

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

