OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 2021 spring game

Oklahoma's white team (offense) defeated its red team (defense), 30-29, on Saturday afternoon in the 2021 spring game.
Here's a look at highlights from the game:
Caleb Williams' first Spring Game play as a Sooner is a big gain.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Q1ZqTkFPMd— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 24, 2021
Welcome to Oklahoma, Eric Gray.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/EH6Aa59G7y— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 24, 2021
That's a TAKEAWAY! ✊ @ellisonjoshua5 with the fumble recovery.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
Red 30 | White 6 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/jEAkjo2jwc
Whew @jadon_haselwood 😅 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/GSANqqnbVH— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
TOUCHDOWN #Sooners! @CALEBcsw finds @jacksonsumlin in the end zone for the 12-yard score.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
Red 33 | White 13 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/02lNn6D4en
Second half opens with a 50-yard completion from @SpencerRattler to @MarioWill00!— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
Red 27 | White 13 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/AKlYGytaVq
Great coverage by true freshman Billy Bowman on Marvin Mims.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/uefJwgxwqV— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 24, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 24, 2021
Eric Gray jukes his way to the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown run. #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FmT8KTx1Ff
TOUCHDOWN #Sooners! @JadenKnowles2 powers into the end zone for the 2-yard score.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
White 30 | Red 27 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/akbTAntA9E
#SpeedD gets a safety and 2 more points on the board.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
White 30 | Red 29 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/5UtFrYhAnF
