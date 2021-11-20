OU football: WATCH highlights of No. 13 Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State

No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) 28-21 in Norman on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams ended the game 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 115 rushing yards on 17 carries. In total, the Sooners tallied 306 yards of offense.
OU's defense allowed 361 total yards to the Cyclones and forced two turnovers.
Here's OU's highlights from the game:
Turn on the 𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 @CALEBcsw‼️📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/mHYP8GD9GQ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2021
Delarrin Turner-Yell with a big stop on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/XBvc7pWL2L— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
Perrion brings the 💥 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗠 💥📺 FOX | @pdontplay pic.twitter.com/X3Mo5F1T5a— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2021
Brian Asamoah shuts it down on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/bdQWDHqnJp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
Key with the 𝙋𝙊𝙋, J Red with the 𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙏𝘿 🔥 📺 FOX | @KeShawn2x @jalen_redmond pic.twitter.com/AvzhLJSD6o— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2021
Turner-Yell and #SpeedD with a 4th down stop. 😤 pic.twitter.com/tqxZcm3kDB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
Williams➡️Williams pic.twitter.com/Z43ipZQHnO— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2021
Delarrin Turner-Yell with the int. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/MPLHcnBHhI— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
The Sooners add on another 💪Eric Gray once again makes it a 2-score game for @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/wk0CqHkvlt— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
"Intercepted Pat Fields. And Oklahoma will survive."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mGJLEPBMm4— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
